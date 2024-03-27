Abia Govt Endorses MOUAU Agribusiness Centre For Enhanced Food Production

Abia State Government has endorsed the Agribusiness Incubation Centre at Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike as a catalyst for enhanced food production in the state.

It has as a result pledged to partner with the Centre in its drive to recruit the citizenry to embrace agriculture to ensure food security.

This is as the centre’s Director General promised to assist Governor Alex Otti to actualize his food security vision for the state.

The Commissioner for Agriculture, Prof Monica Ironkwe, made the declaration when she led a high-powered delegation to the Centre at MOUAU. She said Governor Otti directed her to make the exploratory visit to the centre due to the positive impact it has made in so short a time after its establishment.

According to the Commissioner, who was accompanied on the visit by the Special Adviser to the governor on agriculture, Dr Cliff Agbaeze, Governor Otti is quite pleased with the activities of the Centre.

Ironkwe disclosed that the government is willing to partner with the Centre to boost food production and enhance profitability in agriculture among the populace.

In his contribution during the visitation, the SA on Agriculture, Dr Agbaeze assured the Agribusiness Incubation Centre of the readiness of the government to work with it for the betterment of the citizens.

Receiving the delegation on behalf of the Vice Chancellor, Prof Maduebibisi Iwe, the Director of the centre, Dr Philips Nto, expressed the gratitude of the University to Governor Otti for showing interest in what is happening at the centre.

Dr Nto, a former commissioner for finance in the state, who conducted the delegation around the Centre and briefed them on its activities, assured Dr Otti that MOUAU will assist him in actualizing his vision of enhanced food production in the state.

He noted that with the governor’s massive road infrastructure and human capital development, it would not be long before Abia emerged as the hub of Agribusiness in the southern part of the country.

Nto also commended the delegation for their incisive questions and deep interest in the operations of the Centre and assured them of the prompt services of the MOUAU Agribusiness Incubation Centre.

Present at the visit were Prof Nneoma Obasi, Dean of the College of Applied Food Science and Technology, Prof Ifeoma Onwuka, Director, Centre for Gender and Child Development and top staff of the Agribusiness Incubation Centre.