Abia Govt Directs LG Chairs To Remove All Political Billboards

The Abia State Government has directed all Local Government Chairmen in the state to ensure the removal of all political billboards and posters from the just concluded Governorship and State House of Assembly elections.

The State Government through the Commissioner of Information and Culture, Okey Kanu gave the directive in a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Aba, the state capital.

According to him, “All of the 2023 election billboards are to be taken down before Christmas.

The statement clarified that all political parties should be impacted by the billboards’ removal.

“This directive has become imperative as elections are long over and it is time for governance.

“It is important to note that this directive applies across the board to all the political parties in the State. The Mayors are to ensure strict compliance,” he said.