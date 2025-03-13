Abia Govt Commits N1bn To Health Insurance Scheme

Share

Abia State Government has approved N1 billion for the take off of its health insurance scheme.

The scheme, according to the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Enoch Ogbonnaya Uche, is a noble project and a bold move to improve healthcare delivery for those in formal employment in Abia state together with their dependents.

Uche explained that of the N1 billion approved by governor Alex Otti for the scheme, the sum of N500 million would be paid in the first instance and the balance after six months.

He said: “The Abia State Health Insurance Scheme is meant to address the healthcare needs of workers in Abia state.

“Now, to move it further, and ensure that workers in the formal employment of Abia State Government enjoy affordable access to quality healthcare, the health loving governor of Abia State has directed that there shall be a sensitisation programme for about three months round all the ministries to ensure that civil servants get to understand how beneficcial this project will be.

