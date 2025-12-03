Abia Govt Clarifies Revocation Of Hotel Acquisition, Concession

Abia State Government has urged members of the public to disregard misleading narratives surrounding the revocation of the Abia Hotels Limited, Umuahia.

The Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, who made this clarification, said it became necessary following the misleading reports, especially on social media, regarding the revocation, which sought to paint the government as insensitive.

He noted that the recent social media claims by the Investment Guarantee Limited, the former investor at Abia Hotel Limited, are false and misleading.

Kanu clarified that the State government has fully compensated the co-investor, Barr. Randy Obinna Ukanwoko and taken lawful possession of the property, stressing that attempts to portray the government in a bad light are unfounded.

The Commissioner wondered why the former investor would peddle the false report that the revocation did not follow due process and in line