Abia Govt: Chronicles Of Enyimba Will Help Tell Story About Recovery Of Aba

The Chairman of Aba South Local Government Area, Anyanwu Obilor, has said the Aba Made Film Project titled “The Chronicles Of Enyimba City” is coming at the right time to help tell the world of what Aba has gone through before the ongoing recovery process led by Governor Alex Otti started.

Obilor, who spoke during a media interaction about the project at the prestigious Aba Town Hall organised by the Aba Made Film Project in conjunction with the Abia State Ministry of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, said that the world will appreciate the story of Aba when it’s acquainted with what the city was before the ruins and the ongoing recovery.

He said that fixing the perseverance spirit that made Aba what it used to be in a story, together with the tough times the city has passed through, as well as the recovery strides of Governor Otti currently, will help to restore Aba to what it used to be.

“I’m very delighted to be here because the project is our project. It’s the collective project of everyone who has passed through Aba. This is one city where, when you reside here, only God can stop you from what you want to become. This is one city where your prospects are unlimited.

“Aba is the dreamland of the Igbo man, and her story has never been told properly. This is a land that you come into; the spirit of survival saturates you in its entirety. It’s one city where the wrong thing doesn’t thrive; no matter how long it takes, this land will bring you back, and you will pay your price here.

“The only thing that survives here is your good deed. That’s why I’m so certain that what this project will become will outlive most of us here. The impact will showcase us more to the world and tell our stories better. In any way the entire Aba can support this project, we will do so.

“Aba’s name will go higher with what’s happening in the state now because of the governor’s infrastructural strides, together with this project, Aba shall be a place where many will love to be identified with.”

Adding his voice, HRH Eze Monday Ugbor (Ezeukwu Emereoha II) of the Aba-Ukwu Ancient Kingdom said that as the representative of the traditional institution in Aba South LGA, he and his colleagues will always support whatever positive thing the mayor and the governor are supporting for the development of Aba.

“Our history will be good for the world to see in cinemas and other sources. Our heritage is something the world needs to know. They have to see that city where hard work, sincerity and honesty make a man rich and wealthy.

“Aba houses all Nigerians, not just Igbos. We don’t discriminate. Aba is the centre for all Nigerians, as our history shows that Nigerians from all parts have held political positions here.

“Our people are hospitable, and we appreciate people who reciprocate such gestures. Our governor is God-sent. So, on behalf of the traditional institution of Aba South, I urge all of us to put our hands together to make this project.”

The Technical Director of the project, Dr Prospect Mlemchukwu, an accomplished filmmaker from Hollywood, California, with a career spanning numerous years of impactful work, said that the Aba film project is a multifaceted undertaking that demands the expertise of seasoned cinematic professionals to realise its full potential.

Mlemchukwu, a distinguished Hollywood and African Prestigious Award (HAPAward) winner for Best Director, said that executed with precision and artistry, the production has the capacity to generate substantial revenue, potentially grossing billions of Naira, while simultaneously serving as a powerful image booster for the region.

“This docudrama, focusing on Aba-made products, can be transformed into a theatrical film with the potential to elevate the perception and marketability of these products on a global scale.”

Mlemchukwu said that as a multiple award recipient, he’s meticulously selective about the projects he undertakes, committing his skills only to those that present a significant challenge and possess the potential to yield a world-class cinematic masterpiece.

“The Aba film project represents such a challenge, and I am confident that together, we can create something that will be celebrated amongst the pantheon of great films.

“I am most grateful to His Excellency Governor Alex Oti for his commitment to empowering the youth and for instilling a sense of hope and purpose. I am prepared to lend my expertise and resources to this initiative, ensuring it becomes the envy of the nation.

“I have also meticulously documented a concept for a world-class film village, an invaluable resource I am eager to share with the Abia state government to further bolster their existing developmental projects.”

The producer of the project, Mr Francis Ifeakandu, said that for the past two years, the project has been undergoing its preproduction stage, ranging from the script conference to other activities that got it where it is now.

“On the 14th of November, the flag-off of the project will be done by the brand ambassador of the project, Governor Alex Otti. Immediately after the flag-off, the audition will start.

“When we start the audition, we’ll put heads together depending on what we see to determine if it’ll be by LGA level or by Senatorial Zone level.

“The official website will open by next week for people to log in for free and give their details. The processes are many. The shooting will take time. All we are doing requires serious planning, and we’ve done enough of it, and we’re ready to plan more.”