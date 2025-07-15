Abia Govt Cancels Public Events In Buhari’s Honour

The Abia State Government has announced the cancellation of all public engagements, including three major events scheduled for Tuesday, July 15, in honour of former President Muhammadu Buhari, who passed away on Sunday in a London hospital.

Announcing the development, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Mr. Ferdinand Ekeoma, stated that the launch of the Abia State Integrated Wash Accelerated Programme (AIWAP) and the flag-off of the rehabilitation of the Aba Regional Water Scheme, previously scheduled for Tuesday, have now been postponed to Wednesday, July 16, 2025.

The decision to reschedule the events is in deference to the public holiday declared by the Federal Government in honour of the late President Buhari, GCFR, who is expected to be buried today in his hometown of Daura, Katsina State.

Earlier, the Abia State Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, had announced that Governor Alex Otti would flag off the rehabilitation of the Aba Regional Water Scheme at CKC, Aba, as part of efforts to fulfill his campaign promise to restore potable water to urban and rural communities in the state.

The Governor was also expected to launch the Integrated Wash Accelerator Programme (IWAP) at the newly constructed WASH Facility at Okigwe Park in Umuahia. The project is designed to curb open defecation and enhance access to clean water, sanitation, and hygiene across Abia.

Additionally, the Governor was set to commission a 150 kVs solar power system with a 430 kW battery storage facility, intended to power health facilities across the state, reduce dependence on grid electricity, lower diesel consumption, and promote environmental sustainability.

Prince Kanu stated that the programme aligns with the Governor’s vision to achieve United Nations Sustainable Development Goal No. 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation) and declared that the state is on track to attain zero open defecation through the Integrated Wash Accelerator Programme.

He added that the programme will feature the construction, operation, and maintenance of modern solar-powered water infrastructure.

Similarly, the Commissioner for Power and Public Utilities, Engr. Ikechukwu Monday, emphasized Governor Otti’s determination to restore pipe-borne water to homes in Abia by reactivating three major water schemes in Aba—Ogbor Hill, CKC, and Ariaria.