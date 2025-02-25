Abia Govt Bows To Pressure, Increases Teachers Recruitment To 5000

Share

Contrary to the initial plan, the Abia State Government has increased the number of teachers to be recruited from 2500 to 5000.

The State government, according to the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Goodluck Ubochi, had shortlisted 9,371 applicants for the teachers’ recruitment exercise which portal has been shut.

“At the end of today, after reviewing the level of influx of children in our schools because of the free and compulsory education, we had to request the Governor to approve a higher number.

“By the time we are through with this process, about 5,000 teachers would be employed,” the Commissioner said.

He added that the portal was shut down on February 12, 2025, and at the last count, about 29,797 applications were received out of which 9,371 were shortlisted to undergo a Computer-Based Test (CBT).

“Those who passed the exams would be invited for oral interview after which the successful ones would be hired.

“The process of recruitment of these teachers has been designed to be transparent and merit-based.”

Ubochi declared that History as a subject has been reintroduced in Abia schools just as the Igbo language has been made compulsory, for primary and SS2, adding that though History had been made compulsory in the past, most of the things taught in History tended to be a repetition of Civic Education.

“There is a new curriculum that is about to be released. It has been approved and next academic year that new curriculum will be on board. But one good thing is that the state has the right to adjust a curriculum as it suits us.

“So, we are going to rejig the curriculum to bring those historical facts for which we are known into the curriculum so that a child who goes through secondary education will be able to know the basic history that makes Igbos very different from any others”.

Also, the Commissioner for Information Okey Kanu, used the opportunity to announce the unveiling on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, of the Abiafirst Education Initiative by Governor Alex Otti which aims at transforming the State’s basic education system.

He described the programme as a visionary project that will revolutionize the educational system in the state with world-class opportunities for every Abia child.

Throwing more light on the compulsory Igbo language, and History, Kanu said, “The Igbo language which happens to be the identity of our people has been made compulsory in our schools up to SS2 level. This is to make sure our children are grounded in their mother tongue.

“It’s hoped that the compulsory re-introduction ofthe Igbo language will help drive the cultural and social revolution that this government is embarking upon.”

He also stressed the importance of History as a subject in basic and secondary education.



