Abia Govt Bans Unauthorized Medical Outreach As Over 100 Hospitalized In Abiriba Community

Share

Abia State government has banned unauthorized medical outreaches, which could endanger the lives of the people.

Reacting to reported medical emergency that occured in Abiriba community in Ohafia LGA, wherein over 100 individuals who had come to benefit from a free medical outreach, were rushed to hospital for care after receiving the free medication, the State Commissioner for Health, Prof Enoch Uche, warned against medical outreach not approved by the ministry going forward.

Though no fatality has been reported, the victims were said to be rushed to Ebube Ena Hospital for treatment, even as the Ohafia Council chairman, Chief Eleanya Kalu, swiftly intervened by providing necessary support to ensure the affected individuals received proper medical care and closely monitored for recovery.

Prof Uche said in a statement he issued that, “The attention of the Ministry of Health Abia State has been drawn to unauthorized delivery of healthcare services and distribution of drugs to the public by uncertified persons under the guise of free medical mission in Abiriba, Ohafia Local Government Area,” declaring that, “Those conducting this medical outreach did not seek or obtain approval from the Abia State Ministry of Health.”

According to him, “Preliminary reports indicate that medications distributed during this outreach may have caused adverse drug reactions among unsuspecting recipients. Identified victims of these untoward medical events are currently receiving medical attention at designated public health facilities within the state. Our dedicated healthcare personnel are working assiduously to stabilize and treat affected people.

“The Abia State Ministry of Health is deeply concerned by the dire consequences and high risk posed by unauthorized healthcare activities.

“We wish to hereby warn the public to be cautious of individuals and groups organizing unapproved healthcare events.

“The Ministry of Health wishes to announce that medical missions without authorization from the office of the Commissioner for Health Abia State are unlawful and those who conduct such illegal activities that put the Health of Abia citizens and residents in jeopardy shall be made to face the full wrath of the law.”

The Commissioner accordingly directed individuals, philanthropists and intending sponsors of healthcare wallets and free health services to approach and obtain approval through written permission from the office of the Commissioner or such medical missions would be declared illegal.

He also warned the people to beware of medical quacks and report any unauthorized or illegal healthcare activity to the Ministry of Health.

Share

Please follow and like us: