Abia Govt Approves Recruitment Of Lecturers For ABSU

The Abia State Government has approved the recruitment of lecturers for Abia State University (ABSU), the procurement of engineering equipment worth N800 million, and the promotion of staff at the Ogbonnaya Onu Polytechnic, Aba.

This development follows the recent full accreditation secured by ABSU from the National Universities Commission (NUC) for its Law, Agriculture, Mass Communication, and Education Management programmes.

Speaking to journalists, the Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, announced that the 5,000-capacity student hostel promised by Governor Alex Otti is undergoing renovation and will be completed and handed over to the ABSU management by June.

Kanu noted that the promotion of all staff at Ogbonnaya Onu Polytechnic, Aba, marks the first such exercise since 2008. He also confirmed that the payment of outstanding salaries to both serving and disengaged staff of the institution has commenced.

The Commissioner revealed that a panel of enquiry has been constituted to investigate the activities of the suspended Provost of the Abia State College of Education (Technical), Arochukwu (ASCETA).

He further disclosed that the government has approved the recruitment of 5,300 teachers in the first phase of its ongoing education reform initiative.

Kanu also announced the postponement of President Bola Tinubu’s scheduled visit to early June. During the visit, the President is expected to flag off the Abia Medical City project and commission the completed Port Harcourt Road in Aba.

However, the State will host the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, who is expected to launch the “Renewed Hope Agenda” for vulnerable groups in the state.

Prince Kanu also revealed that Governor Otti, responding to public demand, has agreed to mark his administration’s second anniversary with an elaborate celebration.

The activities will include a thanksgiving service, visits to orphanages by the Governor’s wife, and a commemorative lecture to be delivered by former Minister of Finance, Dr. Kalu Idika Kalu.

