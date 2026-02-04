Abia State Executive Council (SEC) has approved the establishment of a Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) Village and Innovation Hub in the commercial city of Aba to boost the economy of the State.

The Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, who announced the approval in Umuahia, said the establishment of the SME Village is a move aimed at strengthening Small and Medium-Scale Enterprises as a key driver of the State’s economic growth.

He added that the proposed SME Village, when completed, would accommodate computer dealers, mobile phone sellers and repair technicians, among others, as well as help to decongest parts of Aba currently plagued by unregulated commercial activities.

The Commissioner also disclosed that a one-stop and other Export Growth Lab and trade support facility, located within the premises of Ogbonnaya Onu Polytechnic, Aba, is almost completed and is expected to be opened before the end of February as part of the present administration’s deliberate policy thrust to create an enabling environment for enterprise growth, job creation and industrial expansion.

He noted that the initiative is designed to remove bureaucratic bottlenecks faced by small businesses, manufacturers and exporters, and position Aba as a more competitive commercial hub.

“These facilities aim at facilitating the ease of doing business among SMEs in Aba and environs. When fully operational, the Export Growth Lab will assist in activities like business registration and NAFDAC approval, among others,” Prince Kanu stated.

The Commissioner said that the state government plans to introduce electronic ticketing for the electric bus services when it begins to charge fares from March.

The Commissioner also announced a strategic move to rejig the healthcare ecosystem and migrate the state’s medical records from analogue to digital formats, with the unveiling of the Abia State Government Electronic – Health project.

“The E-Health project is in line with the State government’s pioneering efforts to establish a digital ecosystem that will drive services in all aspects of governance in the state,” Prince Kanu stated.

According to him, the project, which encompasses telemedicine and other technology-driven healthcare solutions, is aimed at improving efficiency and access to quality care, and is being executed in partnership with E-Health and Life-Health Hubs.