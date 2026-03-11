Abia State Governor Dr Alex Otti has approved 100 hectares of land within the ongoing Abia Airport Project Site for the Nigerian Air Force to build its training base in Abia State.

Otti gave this approval in his office while receiving a delegation of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Ground Training Command, led by the Commander, Air Vice Marshal Adebayo Gabriel Kehinde, who called on him.

New Telegraph gathered that the Nigerian Air Force had requested an expansion of the 50 hectares of land already earmarked for its training base at the Abia Airport Project Site; on approaching the governor, he granted it.

Otti also thanked the Nigerian Air Force for the approval to set up a base in Abia State, and particularly at the Abia Airport premises, which is currently being built.

He assured that the Abia Airport runway would soon be ready, saying that it is a partnership between the Abia State Government and the Federal Government.

“The partnership is such that the Abia State Government is handling the runway, and the Federal Government is handling the airport terminal. We expect the runway to be ready very soon. And the airport terminal can come in as time goes on.

“I want to thank the Nigerian Air Force for the approval to set up a base in Abia and, of course, to further set up a training ground at the Abia Airport Project Site, which is being built at the moment.

“The first request that you made, which was going to be my own request to you, and I had mentioned that to the commander, was to set up a training centre here in Abia.

“So, that request has already been responded to by you, so I’m happy. You can take it for granted that you have at least 100 hectares of land in that place,” Otti said.

Governor Otti further assured that his government would put the contractor handling the renovation project of the Air Force office in Abia State under pressure to deliver it before the end of April to enable the Chief of Air Staff to come and take delivery of the office.

He urged the commander to continue to support his government to ensure that crime and criminality are eradicated in Abia, while assuring the commander that Abia State now issues Certificates of Occupancy (CofO) within 30 days, unlike what was obtainable in the past.

The Air Officer Commanding (AOC), Ground Training Command, Air Vice Marshal Adebayo Gabriel Kehinde, while speaking earlier, noted that the security in the state is impressive, adding that Abia State is well ahead of other Southeast States in security.

He thanked the governor for the efforts his government is making to support the Air Force and to see that the Air Force is here in Abia State.

“From the reports I get regularly, obviously, Abia is standing out. These things don’t happen accidentally. It must be a proactive effort, especially with serious support for the military and other security organisations in the state.

“I saw the headquarters that is under renovation. I saw the accommodation for our Airmen. I also saw that of the officers, there are the ones that are ready and the ones that are ongoing.”

It was during his speech that Air Vice Marshal Kehinde requested the governor to consider increasing the 50 hectares of land earlier allocated to the Nigerian Air Force at the Abia Airport Project Premises up to 100 or 150 hectares, which was granted.

The Air Force Commander noted that the expansion would enable the establishment of a larger Air Force facility, including a proposed Special Forces training centre for jungle warfare operations.

Kehinde explained that the training centre would significantly enhance operational readiness and strengthen security not only in Abia State but also across the region.

He also appealed for the prompt processing of the Certificate of Occupancy for the land allocated to the Air Force to enable the military authorities to incorporate the proposed facility into their operational plans.

