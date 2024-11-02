Abia Govt Adopts FG, UN Human Capital Devt Model

Share

As one of the 13 States selected for the Federal Government Human Capital Development programme, Abia State has adopted the Federal Government and the United Nations, UN, model for its citizens.

The programme, according to the Deputy Governor, Engr Ikechukwu Emetu, would equip Abia citizens with the necessary skills and opportunities for success in a competitive world.

Addressing the inaugural workshop of the State Human Capital Development Council, in Umuahia, Emetu, who is also the chairman of the State HCD Council, disclosed that as one of the beneficiaries of the Federal Government HCD programme, Abia would be based on the main pillars of development including quality education, vocational training, economic empowerment, labour force participation in line with the UN sustainable development goal 2030.

He explained that the State government inaugurated the HCD Council to drive the initiative of providing strategic direction and leadership for the State.

“Today’s gathering represents not only an investment in our State’s future but also a demonstration of our unwavering commitment to empowering every Abian to reach their fullest potential.

“The workshop is organised to unite stakeholders from education, entrepreneurship and health to cooperate on solutions tailored to the specific needs of the State’s workforce and its youth,” the deputy governor said.

Also speaking, the State focal person of HCD and chairman of the civil service commission, pastor Eno Jerry Eze, said the workshop was a testament to the collective resolve to build a more inclusive and resilient human capital development model for Abia State.

She encouraged participants “to engage fully, share insights and work together in setting a course that transforms lives and strengthens our State.”

Eze said in spite of Governor Alex Otti’s significant strides in advancing good governance and creating frameworks that prioritize the well-being and growth of its people, more still needed to be done to ensure the vision reached every community, household and individual.

According to her, “human capital development is not just a goal; it is a pathway to sustainable growth and a thriving society. By empowering individuals with skills, knowledge and opportunities, we can unlock new levels of productivity, innovation and quality of life.

“The workshop brings together key stakeholders – both from the public sector and the vibrant network of NGOs and CSOs that work tirelessly within our communities – to strengthen our approach to Human Capital Development.”

