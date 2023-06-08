Abia Gov’s Wife Undertakes Rehabilitation Of Rescued Baby Factory Inmates

Wife of Abia State Governor, Mrs Priscilla Otti, has assured the people of the state that appropriate action is being taken to rehabilitate the rescued in- mates of a baby factory, located at Umunkpeyi, Nvosi in Isialangwa South Local Government Area. Mrs Otti gave the assurance when she paid an unscheduled visit at Madonna College of Health Technology, Olokoro in Umuahia, the state capital, where the 22 rescued young ladies were taken to for adequate medical care.

The ladies, who carried various months of pregnancy, were rescued with two children by the army from the baby factory where they were kept for baby making. The governor’s wife, during the visit, expressed sadness and disappointment over the incident, describing it as heartbreaking, even as she disclosed that the state government was responsible for temporary care for the ‘Baby Factory’ victims.

She regretted that such an unfortunate act was being carried out in the state and assured them that the state government would partner charity homes, churches and other stakeholders to provide necessary assistance to care for the young girls and children.

Earlier, the Provost of Madonna College of Health Technology, Olokoro, Rev. Fr. Christian Anokwuru, while receiving the wife of the governor in the college, disclosed that the girls numbering about 20 were all pregnant, and had undergone necessary medical tests to determine their health status.