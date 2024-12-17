Abia Gov Offers N1m Grant To 150 Graduates, Allocates 20% Of Budget To Education

Share

Barely a week after Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, vowed to transform the state’s tertiary institutions by recovering unclaimed accumulated TETFund grants, the governor has again announced the award of N1 million business grants to each of the 150 best graduating students of the state polytechnic.

The governor announced the grant award during the convocation of Ogbonnaya Onu Polytechnic, recently renamed after Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, the first democratically elected governor of the state.

The beneficiaries of the grant, who comprise 50 graduates from each of the three graduating sets of the combined 19th – 21st convocation of the polytechnic, are accordingly required to write and submit business proposals to the state government on or before December 31, 2024.

A total of 6,621 graduating students received their scrolls for the award of National Diploma (ND) and Higher National Diploma (HND) at the ceremony, out of whom no fewer than 3,138 graduating students were awarded National Diploma; while 3,483 students graduated with Higher National Diploma of the polytechnic.

The aim of the grant, according to the Governor and Moderator of the Polytechnic, Alex Otti, is to ensure that students in the state polytechnics are equipped and empowered with relevant skills and funds for them to be capable of becoming employment creators and not job seekers after their graduation.

Governor Otti, who also pledged that he would allocate at least 20 per cent of the state’s total budget outlay for 2025 to education, as he did in 2024, pointed out that his administration’s commitment to education had led to the support and attention given to public education institutions in the state.

He stated: “Our general outlay for the education sector has led to the retrofitting of the primary and secondary schools across the state. It has also led to capacity development, training and retraining programmes for more than 2,000 primary and secondary school teachers.

“Our commitment to education has brought about extensive financial support for all the state-owned institutions, regular and prompt payment of salaries and allowances to the teaching and non-teaching staff, as well as payment of outstanding salary arrears owed staff working in our various institutions and other measures designed to address the long-term injuries suffered by thousands of workers in the state’s education sector.”

While decrying the politicisation of education, the governor disclosed that the state government had earlier in the year paid the state’s four years accumulated counterpart funds to the tune of N5 billion to Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), saying the commission had acknowledged receipt and would release the state’s matching grant of over N10 billion soon.

He assured the management of the polytechnic that the internal road network on its campus would be reconstructed to improve the aesthetics of the environment, even as Governor Otti announced the payment of the arrears of salaries of staff of the institution owed by the past administration.

The governor disclosed that he has also ordered the payment of arrears of salaries of the affected staff, including those who are no longer on the payroll, but were still being owed by the past administration.

