Abia Gets N15.6bn Monthly, Not N38bn, Otti Tells Kalu

Abia State Governor Alex Otti has told the House of Representatives Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu that the state’s monthly allocation from the federation account is N15 million, N38 billion.

Kalu had claimed that Abia gets N38 billion from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) monthly as he compared the Otti administration’s revenue with that of past governments.

However, in a statement, the governor said the figures quoted by Kalu were inaccurate and misleading. He said: “Abia’s 2025 year-to-date FAAC allocation (eight months), including local governments, stands at N125 billion.

“If the figure of N38 billion monthly were correct, it would have amounted to about N304 billion within the same period.”

Otti added: “The highest statutory allocation your state has got from FAAC and JAAC is N17 billion and N9 billion respectively, totalling N26 billion as the statutory allocation shared by FAAC, and not a gift from a benevolent Father Christmas.”