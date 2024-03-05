Abia Free Medical Outreach Targets Over 5000 Patients

Over 5000 patients including 200 surgeries will be handled by no fewer than 65 medical professionals in the Abia medical outreach with the Association of Nigerian Physicians in America (ANPA) next month.

The State Commissioner for Information and Culture Prince Okey Kanu told journalists that the medical outreach would cover wide areas of treatment hence the need to sensitize the people to take advantage of it to be treated for ailments, especially surgeries, which cost treatment would otherwise be too high to afford.

He said the free medical outreach would commence from the 4th to the 14th of April this year and urged the people to go to the test centre nearest to them to register and be tested before the arrival of the team for the actual treatment.

Kanu explained that the objective of the exercise is in line with Governor Alex Otti’s commitment to ensuring that Abians are provided with free and easy access to quality health care.

“The State government is working with a group of Nigerian physicians who are based in America referred to Association of Nigerian Physicians in America, ANPA. They will be engaging in a medical outreach in Abia State between the 4th and 14th of April and active preparations have kicked off to ensure that the medical outreach turns out very successful.

In that regard about 65 centres have been identified where Abians are supposed to go and register. Abians are being encouraged to register, particularly, those who have very serious surgeries or health issues.

“Surgeries will focus on such areas like column cancer, prostrate enlargements, etc. The whole objective is to ensure that the average Abian is provided with free and easy access to health facilities. It will be a very free exercise. It’s just like the free medical services that we had last year.”

He also disclosed that the Glaucoma week will commence in the State fromthe 10th to 16th of this month, describing glaucoma as the major cause of irreversible blindness across the globe and urged the people to take advantage of it to get affordable treatment.

The Commissioner said the exercise would be conducted in three centres in Umuahia including, FMC, Abia Specialist and Diagnostic Center and and Amachara hospital.