Abia Football Fest To Hunt Future Champions

All is set for the inaugural edition of the Abia State Football Fest (ASF), a grassroots talent-hunt tournament aimed at discovering young football stars across the 17 local government areas of the state. The competition kicks off on August 23, 2025.

Jointly organised by the Ministries of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs and Youth and Sports Development, the tournament targets youths aged 16 to 23 and will involve active participation from all 184 wards of the state.

Vice Chairman of the Local Organising Committee (LOC), Captain Eric Asomugha, told journalists in Umuahia that scouts from local, state, national, and international clubs would be on ground to discover talents during the event.

According to him, the competition will start at the LGA level on August 23, with the best teams progressing to the state finals.

“We have 184 wards from 17 LGAs competing in 202 matches over six to seven months. Each match will produce a ‘Best Player’ award, giving every good player a chance to progress beyond the tournament,” Asomugha said.

Draws will be held in each of the state’s three senatorial districts to group the participating LGAs. The LOC will also hold seminars for officials and players to familiarise them with the rules of the game. The seminar begins Tuesday, August 13, in Aba South for Abia South zone, August 15 in Ohafia for Abia North, and August 16 in Umuahia for Abia Central.

Co-Chairman of the House Committee on Sports and member representing Umuahia Central State Constituency, Hon. Anthony Chinasa, described the ASF as a deliberate strategy to give Abia youths a platform to be noticed globally in football.

Commissioners for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Uzor Nwachukwu, and Youth and Sports Development, Sir Nwaobilor Ananaba, praised Governor Alex Otti for his unwavering support for sports, describing the tourney as a sustainable avenue for discovering and nurturing talents that will make Abia and Nigeria proud.