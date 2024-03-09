Following the discovery of a baby factory by the police in Abia state, the first lady of the state; Mrs Priscilla Otti, has expressed her sadness about the development.

She made the statement on Friday in response to the rescue of 16 pregnant women and eight toddlers by the Abia State Police Command’s Rapid Response Unit.

Two individuals linked to the baby factory were paraded at the police headquarters on Friday.

Mrs Priscilla condemned the situation and stated that her office would care for the victims even as police investigations continued.

“On a day when the world celebrates the remarkable achievement of women, it is disheartening to know that few individuals are working to exploit our young women for financial benefits.

“We totally condemn the activities of these baby factories because it goes against our moral foundation. A situation where young girls are exploited and have their babies forcefully taken from them exposes them to uncountable psychological and health danger.

“I am fully committed to training our young women in skill acquisition. For the victims, pending police the conclusion of police investigation, we shall make sure they are well protected,” she said.

She declared that immorality and wickedness against women, young girls, and children will not be tolerated in the state, as it undermines the Abia State Government’s combined efforts to redesign the state.

She bemoaned that the baby factory proprietors took advantage of the young girls’ financial situation.

She stated that her office was partnering with the State’s Ministry of Women Affairs to train and engage girls in order for them to resist the allure of evil.

Otti urged parents to actively monitor their children’s interactions and report any questionable activity for urgent action.