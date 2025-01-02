Share

The wife of the Abia State Governor, Mrs Priscilla Otti has celebrated the first baby of the year in the State, Master Chiudo Favour, alongside three other newborns during her visit to the Aba South Primary Health Care Center.

During the visit on Wednesday, Mrs Otti presented N500,000 to Master Favour and N300,000 each to the other three babies, as well as bags of rice and other items.

Speaking at the Health Centre, Mrs Otti congratulated the families and emphasized the Abia State government’s focus on improving healthcare services across the state.

READ ALSO:

She underscored the importance of exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months of a baby’s life, urging mothers to embrace the practice.

Mrs Otti also addressed healthcare workers at the centre, commending their dedication and encouraging them to continue their life-saving efforts.

Responding, the mother of the first baby of the year, Mrs Comfort Favour, expressed gratitude to Mrs Otti and prayed for divine blessings upon her and the state government.

The Governor’s wife also visited Federal Medical Center Umuahia where she distributed additional gifts to mothers.

“Every child born in Abia State is a blessing, and it is our duty to support families during these precious moments,” she said.

Share

Please follow and like us: