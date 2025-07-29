Abia Federation Cup Champions Appoint New Coach, Target Promotion

Ahuddiya Nnem Football Club of Abiriba, reigning champions of the Abia State Federation Cup, have appointed veteran Nigerian coach, Chijioke Osuagwu, as head coach for the 2025/26 season.

The non-league side, which narrowly missed promotion to the Nigeria National League (NNL) last season, made the appointment after relieving the previous technical crew of their duties.

New Telegraph gathered that the club also named Monima Iyiabo as assistant coach as it intensifies efforts to secure promotion in the coming season.

While unveiling the new coaches at the club’s home ground in Abiriba, the Chairman of the club, Chief Mark Onyeani, said the overhaul was necessary to put the team on a stronger path toward achieving its ambitions.

He noted that the selection process was rigorous, adding that the appointments were made based on experience, vision, and commitment to grassroots development.

Speaking after his unveiling, Coach Osuagwu formerly with Heartland FC, Abia Warriors, and Enyimba FC said he was motivated to take on the challenge despite the club’s lower-tier status.

“As a grassroots coach, I started my journey from the bottom to the top. So stepping down to this level is familiar to me. What the club has here is impressive, seeing an individual build something like this is a thing of joy,” he said.

“The team has done well so far. We will build on that success. I believe the best form of defence is attack, and that attacking orientation will be instilled in the players. With hard work and discipline, our goal is clear: promotion.”

His assistant, Monima Iyiabo, emphasized the importance of discipline and praised the club’s management for putting solid structures in place to support the team’s growth.

New Telegraph also reports that the brief unveiling ceremony included a guided tour of the Ahuddiya Nnem Stadium, which boasts a standard playing surface, a solar-powered camp with over 50 bed spaces, and a reliable water supply system.