Abia Federal School Parents, Guardians Protest ‘Obnoxious’ Levies

Parents and guardians are protesting against the alleged extortion by NINLAN Demonstration Secondary School (NDSS) and NINLAN Nursery/Primary School (NNPS) both in Aba. They are complaining about “the introduction of extortionist fees” by the National Institute for Nigerian Languages (NINLAN).

Addressing journalists in Aba, the parents and guardians rejected the levies imposed on the pupils. The Parent–Teacher Association (PTA)Chairman Chidi Emenike expressed shock that NINLAN Executive Director Ogbonna Onuoha announced an increase of over 100 per cent in tuition and boarding fees for the 2025/2026 academic session, which rates they see as unrealistic and unsustainable.

He said: “Under the new charges, fees for the primary section jumped from N20,000 to N44,500 per term, while secondary school fees rose from N35,000 to N65,000. “Boarding fees were also raised from N100,000 to N140,000, despite a reduction in food prices nationwide.

“Other levies, including caution fees of N20,000 per secondary student and N10,000 per primary pupil every year. “Over 85 per cent of the students of the schools do not stay in the hostels, but they are expected to pay N10,000 medical fees every term for secondary students and N5,000 per term for nursery and primary, despite not having any hospital, just a dispensary that has just first aid equipment.

“Despite the increase in school fees, an additional N5,000 was introduced as an examination fee. “Another N5,000 called the ICT levy was also introduced to be paid termly. “These hikes are unbearable and defeat the very essence of the demonstration schools, which were established to provide affordable education for the children of NINLAN staff and the host community.”