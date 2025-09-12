Abia Federal Constituency Seeks Better Leadership

The people of Obingwa/ Osisioma Ngwa/Ugwunagbo Federal Constituency has decried what they termed “many years of misrepresentation in the National Assembly”.

Rising from their meeting in Osisioma Ngwa, the people under the aegis of Old Obioma Ngwa Concerned Citizens, vowed that no professional politician will represent them at the National Assembly in 2027.

They stressed that they will not bow down to any form of pressure to support people who see politics as a profession, but will rather support a leader with track record. The group went further to adopt Hon. Peter Azubuike as their candidate for the Obingwa/Osisioma Ngwa/Ugwunagbo Federal Constituency seat in the 2027 general election.

Speaking at a town hall meeting at Osisioma Ngwa, the coordinator of the group, Ambassador Chidibere Nwauzor, said they decided to adopt Azubuike for the position to bridge what he described as the ‘’leadership gap and lack of effective representation’’.

He described Azubuike as a visionary leader who has the capacity to positively change the story of representation in the constituency. The coordinator accused the past representatives of the area of not caring about the people who elected them into office. Responding to the call to run for the position, Azubuike condemned the attitude of some representatives who abandon the people as soon as they are elected into office.