Abia Fed Constituency Cries For Better Leadership, Berates Current, Past Leaders

The people of Obingwa/Osisioma Ngwa/Ugwunagbo Federal Constituency have lamented over what they described as many years of misrepresentation in the National Assembly.

Rising from their meeting in Osisioma Ngwa, the people under the aegis of Old Obioma Ngwa Concerned Citizens vowed that come 2027, no professional politician will represent them in the National Assembly.

They stressed that they will not bow down to any form of pressure to support people who see politics as a profession, but will rather support a leader with a track record.

The group went further to adopt Hon. Peter Azubuike as their candidate for the Obingwa/Osisioma Ngwa/Ugwunagbo Federal Constituency seat in the 2027 general election.

Speaking at a town hall meeting at Osisioma Ngwa, the coordinator of the group, Ambassador Chidibere Nwauzor, said they decided to adopt Azubuike for the position to bridge what he described as the ”leadership gap and lack of effective representation.

He described Azubuike as a visionary leader who has the capacity to positively change the story of representation in the constituency.

The coordinator accused the past representatives of the area of not caring about the people who elected them into office.

Responding to the call to run for the position, Azubuike condemned the attitude of some representatives who abandon the people as soon as they are elected into office.

He stated that each of the three local government areas that comprise the constituency has had fair shares of the seat without improving the lives of the people, and called for the election of a visionary person in 2027.

Azubuike commended Governor Alex Otti for bringing a new face of leadership, which has brought development to the state.

“I commend the Old Obioma Ngwa Concerned Citizens for finding me fit to represent the constituency in 2027. I will think about their call and respond before the end of the year.

“But I’m calling for a new face of leadership in the constituency. All the local government areas–Obingwa, Osisioma Ngwa and Ugwunagbo – have occupied the seat since 1999, but the problem of lack of development lingers.

“I think the problem is with the quality and vision of the elected leaders. We need to stop selfish leaders who abandon the people once they get into office.

“They don’t even set up constituency offices to connect with the people, not even town hall meetings. We are tired of stories from the people we have elected.

“We will be undoing ourselves if we don’t correct the mistakes. I feel for our people when I see what other constituencies are enjoying, whether it is in infrastructure, scholarship, skill acquisition, etc. There is no doubt that our constituency is lagging behind, and we must change the story.

“The party is not the issue, but the person occupying the position. The people we elected have continued to say that there is nothing in the political offices, but we know that’s not true.”