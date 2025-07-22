Abia Explores Mini Grid As Alternative Energy

As part of efforts to expand electricity access and encourage private sector participation, the Abia State Government has unveiled a mini grid initiative aimed at reaching unreached and underserved communities.

This comes alongside ongoing negotiations to acquire 60% equity in the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC).

The State Commissioner for Power and Public Utilities, Ikechukwu Monday, said the mini grid project is designed to support reliable, affordable, and sustainable electricity in parts of Abia North and other areas that have lacked power for years.

According to him, a final draft of the state’s Mini Grid Regulations has been released to guide implementation.

He explained that the mini grid initiative would help address inefficiencies in public power supply, infrastructure vandalism, and frequent national grid collapses, which have worsened electricity access in many communities.

The Commissioner also disclosed that the state received a grant from the International Solar Alliance to fund the pilot project, which would test the potential of reducing pressure on the national grid while stabilizing supply within the state.

Speaking on the initiative, Commissioner for Information, Prince Kanu, said it aligns with Governor Alex Otti’s broader vision for rural electrification through private sector involvement and a supportive regulatory environment.

He noted that the project would especially benefit communities in northern Abia, which are the most underserved.

“The draft regulations outline the legal, technical, and commercial framework for mini grid operations. This is a vital step towards building a transparent and enabling environment for decentralized energy systems in Abia State,” Kanu said.

He further revealed that a 10-member Abia Advisory Council on Electricity will be inaugurated on Thursday, July 24, 2025. The council is expected to provide professional advice to the Governor on electricity-related matters.

Kanu emphasized that this move is part of broader strategic efforts to transform the state’s power sector.