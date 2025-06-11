Abia Ex-Gov Remains Respected Leader Of Our Party –APC Abia North

Share

The Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia North, Hon Chief Alaezi Onyekwere John, has disputed the position of the party in the state which reportedly openly disowned Senator Orji Uzor Kalu’s recent visit to Governor Alex Otti.

In a statement signed by its Acting Publicity Secretary, Sterling Urakpa, yesterday, the party dissociated itself from Kalu’s praise of the Labour Party-led government, insisting that the lawmaker acted in his personal capacity and not on behalf of the party.

But responding, Chief John insisted that this was not the official position of the party. In a statement he signed he said: “Our attention has been drawn to a poorly constructed and baseless publication circulating under the guise of a press statement from a so-called ‘Publicity Secretary’ of the APC in Abia State. “To set the record straight:

1. The individual behind the write-up is unknown to the party in any official capacity, and certainly not recognised as the Publicity Secretary. We challenge him to substantiate his claims of holding such an office.

2. The content of the writeup is not only misleading but also a clear misrepresentation of the party’s position. It reeks of personal vendetta, lacks internal consultation, and does not reflect the views of the Abia APC leadership or membership.

3. Senator Orji Uzor Kalu remains a respected leader of our party, with the constitutional right to engage with any administration in the spirit of development, peace, and constructive governance. Commending good governance, irrespective of party lines, is not a betrayal, it is statesmanship.

4. We caution individuals seeking relevance through divisive and unauthorised publications to desist from such practices. The APC in Abia State is focused on unity, rebuilding, and playing a credible role as an opposition party, not on petty attacks and political mischief.”

Share