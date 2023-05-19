Abia Ex-councillors Appeal To Ikpeazu Over Unpaid Allowances

The body of immediate past elected local government councillors in Abia State has sent an appeal to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu to save them the distress and agony of living without their entitlements, years after serving their various councils.

The Save Our Souls (SOS) appeal is coming a day to the conduct of a fresh local government election in the State. The entitlements, contained in an open letter to Governor Ikpeazu on behalf of the Councillors by the immediate past Secretary, Apostle Hon Sam Charles Okeke, include; severance package, swearing in allowance (out of pocket expenditure), wardrobe allowance and sitting allowance.

The group said it was compelled to use the open letter approach after exhausting all avenues of reaching him formally, saying it was not meant to embarrass him.