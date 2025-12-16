Abia Electric Buses To Offer Free Yuletide Rides

Residents of Abia State are set to enjoy special yuletide benefits as the newly acquired urban mass transit electric buses will commence test runs with free rides during the Christmas and New Year celebrations, the Abia State Government has announced.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Isaac Ukegbu, disclosed this while briefing journalists in Umuahia, stating that in addition to reduced fares, the buses would operate free of charge throughout the festive period.

He explained that after the yuletide test run, the buses would begin charging minimal transport fares to ensure affordable, seamless movement across the state.

“We are not introducing this to take away businesses from private operators. What the government is doing is to de-risk the business, reset the pace, and allow private investors to come in,” Ukegbu said.

According to him, the first batch of 20 electric buses under the Urban Mass Transit Scheme would be launched before Christmas, making Abia the first state in Nigeria to introduce a state-owned electric bus transport scheme.

Ukegbu further explained that the buses would temporarily operate from the International Conference Centre (ICC), where charging facilities have already been installed, pending the completion of a central bus terminal in the city centre.

He added that the bus service would be managed by an indigenous private transport company to ensure efficiency and sustainability.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, confirmed that the first batch of the buses arrived in the state in November.

“The 40-seater capacity electric buses were specially built for Abia State for comfort and value, and designed with easy accessibility for persons with disabilities. Another set of 20 buses will arrive early in the new year,” Kanu said.

He further disclosed that the current fleet would be expanded significantly.

“As earlier announced, as we move into the new year, the number of buses will eventually increase to about 100 units in the first phase of the scheme,” he added.