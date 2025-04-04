Abia Direct Labour Initiative Completes Five New Roads

Share

The Abia State Direct Labour Initiative, running simultaneously with the massive contractual road construction and rehabilitation across the State, has added five new ones to the list of roads under the initiative.

The five new roads, according to the Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, are ready for commissioning, even as he explained that Direct Labour Initiative is a cost saving measure adopted by the State government to catch up with the infrastructure deficit it met at inception.

Kanu noted that the Direct Labour Road Initiative was the reason the government could embark on so many road projects at the same time in both rural and urban centers.

He said the roads include the repairs on the 19.5-kilometre Umuahia -Bende road, phases 1 and 2, and the maintenance work on the 1.76-kilometre Igbere junction to Onu roundabout in Bende LGA.

Others are the reconstruction of the 2.5 kilometres Umuokogbuo road, the rehabilitation of the 8.3 Isieketa -Obikabia road in Isiala Ngwa South LGA and the Obehie -Ezendioma road in Ukwa West LGA.

The Commissioner further revealed that based on a report by the State Ministry of Works, the 19.5 km Umuahia-Bende – Ohafia road has outlived its useful life and is therefore no longer economical to continue to maintain.

He said the road has therefore been recommended for total reconstruction, but as a federal road, there would be a discussion between the State government and federal authorities over the road going forward.

Prince Kanu also announced that the Umuahia Urban renewal project meant to turn Umuahia into a modern city was on target as the reconstruction and expansion work along Library Avenue and Akanu Ibiam road down to FMC junction would soon be ready for commissioning.

He also said that other projects in the capital city, including the bus terminal and bus shelters at strategic places, were also progressing and would be completed soon.

“The Umuahia Urban Renewal Project is progressing very well. It is a project that is meant to turn Umuahia into a modern city.

“Quite a lot of work is ongoing across the state capital. It is all part of the efforts to turn Umuahia into a beautiful modern city, through changes in the look and feel of the city.

“The road and junction improvement works are progressing well. For the bus terminal project, I don’t know those of us who have been able to pass through there recently to have a look at what’s going on there,” Prince Kanu stated.

The Information Commissioner announced that the registration of all commercial vehicles operating in the State was still ongoing and encouraged those yet to comply with the initiative to do so as the government would soon commence strict enforcement of the directives.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

