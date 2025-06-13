Share

Immediate past Abia State Governor Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu on Thursday said that the state was not created in 2023, urging those currently in power to give credit to their predecessors, stressing that each administration in the state had contributed in so many ways to the development of the state.

Ikpeazụ made the statement when his former appointees gathered in his village, Umuobiakwa, in Obingwa Local Government Area to appreciate him for finding them worthy to showcase their leadership skills to Abia people from 2015 to 2023 under him.

Speaking at the event, Ikpeazụ specifically urged successive leaders to master the art of recognizing those who laid the foundation upon which they are building something significant for the people, stressing that there will be no building without a solid foundation.

He said that when leaders come into power and inherit projects that are yet to be completed or need finishing touches, courtesy demands that they do the needful and equally give kudos to those who made earlier efforts on that project.

According to him, “Abia State didn’t start in 2023. A typical example is the very popular International Conference Centre, in Umuahia. That beautiful edifice was conceptualized, designed, and built by my predecessor.

“What we did was to put finishing touches on it. To give kudos to him, we named it the Ochendo International Conference Centre. That’s what leadership is all about. Every successive administration will find that very edifice useful.

“Abia did not start in 2023. Anybody coming to create an impression that there’s something that has not been seen before is dwelling within the realms of propaganda,” the former governor said.

Speaking further on the foundation, Ikpeazụ said, “If John Okiyi-Kalu didn’t start working on Ariaria International Market Remodeling as Commissioner for Trade and Investments and begin serious work at A-line, there will be nothing to claim there. The major problem of remodeling Ariaria was to get it started, and that was done under our watch. I give kudos to John Okiyi-Kalu.

“Anybody who’s talking about Port Harcourt Road today without mentioning Barr Bob Ogu, then commissioner for works, is a criminal. Because in the midst of everything, when we came to work on that road, there was a serious litigation against the Abia State government by one man.

“Through the help of Bob Ogu and his contact with the World Bank, we were able to settle that matter out of court, and then we mapped out that road, removed unwanted materials, and started the project.

“The most critical thing was that the road was designed by the Ministry of Works, Abia State, under my watch.

“So, as we celebrate the achievements of this current administration in terms of finishing that road, I make bold to give credit to those who started the pioneering work on that road and those who provided funding from development partners outside Nigeria.

“Whether anybody likes it or not, to defend the project before the World Bank, pay counterpart funding, and defend it before the Senate is a good job.

“If I inherit such projects, I’ll give credit to the person who did the initial work. So, Abia must move forward and not look back anymore.”

Ikpeazụ urged his former appointees to look out for one another and be proud of the service they rendered to Abia State.

The former governor recounted that he built over 250 roads and created 5000 jobs through the Traffic and Indiscipline Management Agency of Abia State (TIMAAS), Abia State Public Utility Management (APUMA), Homeland Security, and two industries he built that were inherited by the current administration.

“There are so many things we can mention. I don’t want to talk about 650 classroom blocks or overseas scholarships, two industries and training of 30 people abroad for it. I don’t want to talk about job creation in APUMA, TIMAAS, and Homeland Security, some of which have been inherited by the current administration.

“I give credit to those of you that did pioneering work to make sure that we have Homeland Security, TIMAAS, and APUMA because without your work, those jobs would not have been created ab initio, and there would have been nothing to inherit.

“We may not have done everything as I said before, but we certainly did something. So, today, whatever we decide, we need to hold our brothers’ hands and say, yes we can.”

He, however, said that he felt really humbled that two years after office, a detachment of those that formed part of his team from 2015 to 2023 came to his village to say very kind words in his favour.

Speaking earlier, a former Commissioner for Trade and Investments who equally served as Commissioner for Information under Ikpeazu, Chief John Okiyi-Kalu, said that he will remain loyal and grateful to his former boss for giving him the opportunity to serve and the freedom to work with his skills.

“Today, we’re here to thank and appreciate a man who had confidence in us and gave us freedom to deliver. I sympathize with those in government today because I know they don’t have power.

“Okezie Ikpeazu didn’t just appoint me; he gave me power to deliver good governance to Abians. We saw prosperity under Ikpeazu in this Abia State. With less than a small percentage of what’s available today, Ikpeazu used all of us to deliver.”

Also speaking, a former Chief Press Secretary to Ikpeazụ and currently, Vice Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abia State, Enyinnaya Apollos said that the gathering at Ikpeazụ’s country home, which saw even people from other political parties, is proof of the quality of the former governor, who is well loved by his aides.

Appolos, while answering questions from newsmen, described the gathering as very necessary, as it is an act of ingratitude for someone to give one an opportunity without the beneficiary expressing gratitude.

Obinna Oriaku, a former commissioner for finance, urged those who served under Ikpeazu to hold their shoulders high and never be intimidated by those currently in power, considering what they were able to achieve with the small and available funds to them.

Oriaku, who is now a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), however, urged his former colleagues who are still in the PDP to think of a possible coming together of both parties to reclaim Abia from the hands of those who are currently in power, who he believed are not practicing what they are preaching.

New Telegraph reports that, Prince C.O. Enweremmadu, Barr. Chris Ezem, former Secretary to State Government Uche Agoru, another former aide, Chief Amah Abraham, current Chairman of PDP in Abia, and Jude Udeachara all gave their thanks to Ikpeazụ.

