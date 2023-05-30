Abia: Davido Captivates Guests At Otti’s Post-Inauguration Ceremony (Video)

Renowned Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido on Monday lit up the night as he performed at the post-inauguration reception of Abia State Governor, Alex Otti.

The event was held at Umuahia Township Stadium earlier in the day following to Gov. Otti’s official swearing-in ceremony.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Alex Otti, assumed office as the new Governor of Abia after taking his oath at midday, administered by Abia Chief Judge, Hon. Justice Lilian Abai.

In celebration of his new office, a grand inauguration dinner was organised, where Davido entertained the guests with his chart-topping hits.

Taking the stage, Davido kicked off his performance with his popular song “Aye,” captivating the audience with his amazing energy and dynamic stage presence.

With much excitement, the crowd enthusiastically sang along, creating an atmosphere of love and unity.

In the spirit of celebration, Davido Continued to enchant the gathering, as the step up his performance with his son that was originally dedicated to his wife, Chioma “Assurance,”

The crowd swayed to the rhythm, with many attendees joining in and expressing their admiration for the artist’s remarkable talent.

One of the attendees, @bonario89, captured and shared a video of Davido’s performance on social media.

Sharing the video, he praised the presence of Nigeria’s biggest artist, Davido, at the reception for Gov. Alex Otti, emphasizing the star’s significant contribution to the evening’s festivities.

However, at the events, several distinguished personalities graced the occasion.

Labour Party vice presidential candidate Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed represented the presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Additionally, former Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi and HRH Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, who did not attend President Bola Tinubu’s swearing-in at Eagle Square, were also present.

See below;