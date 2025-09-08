Abia CWC Project: KCHAqua Consortium Parleys Aba Drug Market Leaders

The management of the KCHAqua consortium, a construction, infrastructure, and property development firm, held a meeting with the leadership of drug markets in the commercial city of the state to foster collaboration.

Head, Media and Communications of the consortium, Chigbu Nwaobia, said in a statement that the meeting was called by management to inform off-takers who are major stakeholders about the approval granted to it by the state government for the execution of the project and keep them abreast with the way forward

In his remarks at the meeting, former chairman of Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), Abia State chapter, Chief Victor Amuta, said it is cherry news for drug marketers to be operating in a regulated environment because it confers legitimacy to their businesses.

Amuta, however, emphasised that the Federal Government, through the agency of the National Agency For Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) is determined to end the open drug market in Nigeria, and urge the drug marketers to take advantage of the opportunity to align with government policy on pharmaceutical products marketing by identifying with the project.

Chairman of Drug Dealers Stakeholders Group, Mr Elvis Anoruo, expressed appreciation to Governor Alex Otti for graciously providing land for the project and assured the consortium of support from his group.

He noted that the provision of land by the state government has rescued members of his group from incessant harassment by NAFDAC and many struggles the group faced in the efforts to secure a permanent site for their operations.

Anoruo said: “After many years of struggle and constant harassment by NAFDAC, we are glad that His Excellency, Governor Alex Otti, has rescued us by making our movement to a permanent site a reality.”

Recall that the Abia State Government recently granted the KCHAqua consortium approval in principle for the execution of the state-owned CWC