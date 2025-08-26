Abia CSMC Condemns Money-Focused Christianity

The Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church (CSMC) in Abia State has condemned the commercialization of Christianity, warning that turning churches into profit-oriented ventures deviates from the original mission of the faith.

Speaking at a press briefing in Aba to announce activities marking the church’s centenary, Apostle Emmanuel Agomuo, a senior elder and chairman of the Abia State Pilgrim Board, lamented the suffering caused by insecurity and unemployment and urged the federal government to intensify efforts to ease citizens’ hardships.

Agomuo said the CSMC, founded in 1925 by Saint Moses Orimolade Tunolase, has maintained its focus on spirituality and moral uprightness for over a century. He stressed that the church would not abandon its spiritual mandate or adopt mercantile doctrines.

Highlighting the church’s contributions to education, Agomuo noted its heavy investments in schools and its commitment to supporting members in attaining higher education to help build a better society. He added that the church has also invested heavily in healthcare, establishing multiple hospitals across the country.

Agomuo urged Christian leaders to use every opportunity to advise political leaders honestly and prayerfully, saying the role of the church is not to fight the government but to provide guidance and support for societal growth.

Special Senior Apostle Augustine Aboh, Vice Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) South-East and Chairman of the Organisation of African Instituted Churches (OAIC) South-East, said the centenary celebration offers the church an opportunity to plan for the future while embracing technological advancement.

Aboh emphasized that leadership in the church now requires formal education and theological training, moving away from the era of leadership based solely on seniority. He added that the church operates an affiliated university in South Africa, encouraging members to pursue advanced degrees.

Activities for the centenary celebration include a road procession on September 6, followed by a special thanksgiving service on September 9.