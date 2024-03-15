Abia CPC Sensitises Aba Residents On Consumers’ Rights

To mark the 2024 World Consumer Rights Day, which is observed annually on March 15, the Consumer Protection Council (CPC), Abia State on Friday moved around Aba, the commercial hub of Abia State to sensitize both sellers and buyers about the rights of consumers.

Comrade Ogbonna Emmanuel, State Coordinator of CPC said that World Consumer Rights Day as an annual event is dedicated to reminding everyone of the importance of consumer rights in our global marketplace.

Emmanuel while speaking told Aba consumers that World Consumer Rights Day points towards the need for transparency regarding the quantity, quality, and price of goods.

He added that it also points towards the importance of safeguarding consumer rights, stressing that it serves as a platform for CPC to enlighten consumers about their rights and responsibilities, while also advocating for fair business practices among the sellers and dealers.

The CPC Coordinator said that the theme of the 2024 World Consumer Rights Day “Fair and Responsible AI for Consumers” focuses on the rapid integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) into daily business activities and the necessity to ensure that AI technologies are utilized or built to respect, adhere to and uphold the rights of consumers without infringing on them.

Emmanuel explains that the theme does not in any way show opposition against AI, but rather demands that issues of dissemination of misinformation, privacy breaches, biased practices, or any other manner of harmful practices are not perpetuated by AI-driven platforms to the detriment of the consumers.

He charges all consumers in the state who have cases about the infringement of their rights, no matter the sector and no matter how small it may appear to always feel free to contact CPC, stressing that condoning infringement and unethical practices from sellers against consumers who feel reluctant to complain has over the years emboldened some people into messing around with the rights of more consumers.

“We are using today to remind our people that consumers have rights that must be respected. Although many of the consumers don’t know this, we’re sensitizing them to stand up for their rights, especially in the area of reporting against infringement. Be it by price, bill, charges, quality, and quantity, whatever way anyone is infringed, let them report.

“Currently we’ve pushed a serious ethical practice among the sellers of consumables here that we’ll never tolerate any fraud, cheating, or other sharp practices. However, we need the cooperation of our people to help us work more.

“We have our challenges from the areas of logistics, security, and materials to help us for more awareness. We know that the current government is new, but since other sectors are being remembered, we are sure Abia CPC will not be left behind.”

The Chairman of the Liquor Dealers Multipurpose Cooperative Society Aba, Mr Emeka Nwankwo while responding to questions from journalists after the sensitization said that the executive of the market led by him has established a task force in charge of checking cases of adulterated products and reporting back to CPC and other relevant authorities.

Nwankwo said that having known the consequences of infringing on the rights of consumers especially in the area of fake products, they as sellers have decided that any of their members caught selling or distributing fake products will face the law, stressing that they usually cooperate with relevant agencies to often visit and investigate what’s happening in the market.

Chief Chukwuma Uzondu, Chairman of Rice Dealers Association, Aba said that in the two years, he took office, all manner of sharp practices from the popular ones like re-bagging of products, repackaging of products using a different brand and reduction of quantities using some materials have ended.