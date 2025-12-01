Abia Court Bars Abure From Holding LP Congresses

An Abia State High Court sitting in Isiala Ngwa has granted an interim order stopping Julius Abure and his supporters from holding their planned Labour Party ward, local government and state congresses on December 2.

The order, which was granted on November 26 in suit No: HIN/47/2025, was brought before the court by one Emmanuel Otti.

Labour Party, in a statement by interim National Publicity Secretary Ife Salako, called on the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to enforce the court order and stop Abure and his group from going ahead with the illegal congresses.

The party noted that the IGP is the 6th defendant/respondent in the matter, and added that he should arrest and prosecution anyone “organising or participating in any purported Labour Party congresses scheduled for 2nd, 4th, or 6th December, or on any other dates, except such activities are duly authorised by the legitimate leadership of the party headed by Senator Nenadi Usman.”

It also called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which is the 7th defendant/respondent, as a responsible and law-abiding institution, to dissociate itself from “this illegality being orchestrated by individuals determined to tarnish the hard-earned reputation of the commission.

“In line with the Electoral Act and all relevant laws, the Labour Party will formally notify INEC of its authentic activities once its timetable for congresses and conventions is released.”The

Labour Party urged its members nationwide to disregard the congresses since they have already been declared null and void by a court of competent jurisdiction.

“As a law-abiding political party, we enjoin all our members to respect and comply with the court’s directive.

“The Labour Party congresses will commence soon, and members will be duly informed once the details are finalised,” the statement added.