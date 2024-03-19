Abia Community Lauds Orji Kalu Over Transformative Initiatives

A community in Abia State, Umuakpaeme, has lauded Senator Oji Uzo Kalu for embarking on unprecedented transformative initiatives in the community.

Among the many transformative initiatives of the Senator representing Abia North Senatorial district are the newly constructed three-classroom block and the installation of solar power lights to boost education in that community.

According to a press release made available to journalists on Tuesday and signed by a leader in that community, Chief Chukwuemeka Ogwo Mba, the action of the former governor of Abia State has shown that he is a servant leader, one who is concerned about the welfare of the people.

In a heartwarming display of gratitude, Chief Mba and the entire community of Umuakpaeme Item, have expressed their profound appreciation for Senator Orji Uzor Kalu’s transformative initiatives and unwavering support.

He said: “The community is overflowing with joy as it witnessed the positive impact of Senator Kalu’s dedication to uplifting and transforming lives.

“The newly constructed three-classroom block and installation of solar power lights have brought immense joy and hope to the community, with expectations for more development projects such as a borehole and a ring road to alleviate the sufferings of the people.

“Senator Kalu’s commitment to supporting agricultural activities, including the cultivation of palm oil and other crops, is particularly lauded for enhancing food security and alleviating scarcity in the community.”

Chief Mba acknowledged Senator Kalu as an exceptional leader, describing him as a miracle-working senator who turns impossibilities into possibilities.

“The community of Umuakpaeme, Item is blessed to have a leader like Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, whose dedication to uplifting and transforming lives is evident in the positive impact he has made in this community,” he said.

While appreciating Senator Kalu, Chief Mba pledged unwavering commitment to the Senator’s goals and aspirations, assuring him of continued support in advancing the development of the community.

The outpouring of gratitude and support serves as a testament to the positive impact of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu’s leadership and dedication to the progress and development of the community in particular and Abia State in general.