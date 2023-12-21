Abia Community Laments Erosion Menace

Frequent occurences

Finally, Iberenta-Ibere Oro Autonomous community in Ikwuano Local Government Area of Abia State has joined the league of communities at the mercy of soil erosion and ecological disaster. Many communities caught in the throes of natural disaster had cried for help to governments and agencies in vain, in spite of the regularity of the ecological fund being remitted to the state.

The traditional ruler and community leaders of Iberenta-Ibere however believe their Save-Our-Soul message would get a favourable response from the authorities. Already, the community is on the precipice as several houses are hanging precariously at the edge of the gully. The erosion, aggravated by the heavy rains, has cut off access roads to other villages thereby hampering economic development of the community. Ikwuano Local Government Area and Iberenta-Ibere in particular, is known as the food basket of Abia State.

The community is the leading cocoa producer in the State. It also produces cassava and its byproducts, plantain, vegetables and timber in commercial quantities. Farming is the community’s mainstay. The gully erosion is a threat, both to the farmland and the local economy.

Recent devts

Eze Dr. Stanley Ijenwa is the traditional ruler of Iberenta-Ibere. Recently, he led the team that conducted journalists around the erosion site. He said that in spite of the fact that many palliative measures have been taken to curtail the rampaging gully erosion, by indigenes, but all have been to no avail, as it has menacingly kept pushing and expanding in different directions. He therefore lamented that the gully has grown beyond the scope of the community’s limited resources.

He noted that the indigenes, both at home and in diaspora, may have expended huge resources and laboured in vain to combat the ecological menace. The traditional ruler explained that the control measures so far taken to curtail the gully erosion are mostly supported by their sons and daughters in the Diaspora and has been a yearly project. He appealed to the Federal and Abia State Governments to come to their aid to forestall further damage to lives and property.

Eze Ijenwa is alarmed by the speed at which the gully is eating into the residential areas of the community. It has cut the only access to the community even as the road to the community primary school is still in danger. The development, according to the traditional ruler, is the reason for the mass exodus of civil servants and teachers out of the community. He revealed that several politicians have visited the site with unfulfilled promises but expressed confidence that the administration of Governor Alex Otti would come to their aid.

Monarch cries out

The monarch also expressed worries over the negative social and economical impact the gully erosion site has caused. He said the menace is gradually cutting off the food basket of the state from the rest of the state. “If you talk about export produce, it is here in Oro, cocoa, palm oil, timber and every other thing you can think about, you have it in Oro”, Eze Stanley said. According to Pascal Atuma, a stakeholder in the community, doctors posted to the community health centers hurriedly applied for transfers as well as youth corpers and civil servants.

He said: “Some of them don’t want to travel that road with their cars; some of them after using bikes and tricycles, they apply for transfer. This road is not only causing economic challenges for us but it is also causing health and educational setbacks. If our children cannot get access to good education, where are we heading to? “What we are asking for is help from the ecological department of the federal government and those in charge of climate change.

We are also urging the state governor and federal government to come to our rescue. Over the years we have had politicians come in and use this as campaign promises, but luckily for us, we now have a governor who is not a politician.” Apart from the erosion sites, the major access road to the community is very bad as well as other adjoining roads. Other members of the community also narrated the hardship and fear they go through when it rains.

Frustrations

According to an elder in the community, Ejikeme Onwuzulike, the roads in the community have been in a terrible state since he was born. He added that despite the loads of plantains, cocoa, and bananas that come out from the community, the government is yet to see it necessary to construct the roads. Mrs. Gold Uche, who does her petty business in the community also expressed sadness over the hardship they go through plying the road to join the major roads that lead to the capital city of the state as well as the trauma they go through when it rains.

She regretted that houses have collapsed as a result of the ravaging erosion. Also, Mrs. Mabel Imo, a native of Iberenta community also added that it has become a nightmare once it rains, due to the serious ecological threat they have lived under over the years in the community. “Our roads are very bad. We may be cut off, there are ecological problems everywhere. During the rainy seasons, we normally don’t come out because of the roads. This is an agricultural area and our women cultivate different types of foods.

The garri you hear is from Ikwuano, is from this place. We don’t have good roads to evacuate these produce to the market. We want the government to urgently come to our rescue before a greater calamity befalls my people,” Mrs Mabel pleaded.