Abia Community Hails Tinubu, Deputy Speaker Over Varsity

Onuoha; and Grand Patron Akwari Ukpabi, praised Tinubu for his visionary leadership and kind-heartedness in siting the university in their community.

The community said: “This singular act, coming at a time when Nigeria faces a pressing need for accessible and highquality medical education, is nothing short of transformative.”

According to the group, the school will serve as a hub for academic excellence, research innovation and healthcare delivery.

The community added: “It will also create employment, stimulate the local economy and place our dear community on the national and global map of medical advancement.”

It further said: “For decades, we have yearned for such intervention—and today, it has become reality, thanks to your magnanimity and peoplecentred governance.”

he group also commend the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, for his “tireless efforts, legislative acumen and unwavering commitment to his constituency”, which led to the successful sponsorship and passage of the bill.

