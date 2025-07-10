Abia Community Cries Out Over Alleged Invasion, Killings

The people of AkirikaObu Ndoki, in Ukwa East Local Government Area of Abia State, have written a ‘Save Our Souls’ (SOS) message to the state government led by Governor Alex Otti to protect them from violent invasion from Ika Annang people in Ika Local Government Area of Akwa-Ibom State.

The community, in a petition dated March 16, 2025, and addressed to the Abia State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Ikechukwu Uwanna, the AkirikaObu people urged Otti to urgently come to their rescue, as some officials in his administration are trying to cede their community to Akwa-Ibom State, through the National Boundary Commission.

In the petition officially signed by the community Chairman, Chief Friday Clement Nna; community Secretary, Mr Onyemachi Sampson Abia; community Leader, Mr Mercy Abel Ucheime; the youth council Chairman, Mr Emma Mbacha; and a former councillor of the ward, Ikechi Ochonna, the leaders said they had to write to protest the continuous unlawful occupation of facilities in their community by the Akwa-Ibom State government.

The community leaders lamented that currently, their people have evacuated their homes and are living in bushes as a result of attacks by heavily armed Ika Annang people, while the Abia State government turned a blind eye to their plight.

Explaining further on the reason behind their petition, they said, “we write to you to protest against the continued unlawful occupation of our facilities in our community by the Akwa-Ibom State government, encroachment into our community by the Akwa-Ibom State government, unprovoked invasion and attack on our people and Abia State road construction workers in our community by Ika Annang youths of Akwa-Ibom State, the total failure of the Abia State government to protect our people and the current perfidious attempt by some Abia State government officials to turn the matter into a boundary matter requiring the attention of the National Boundary Commission.”

The community leaders said that they had to come out in public because they feel abandoned and left on their own in the face of the alleged atrocities committed against them by their neighbours from Akwa-Ibom State.

In another petition dated March 20, 2025, which was addressed to the Chief of Army Staff, the community drew his attention to the unlawful and crude actions of soldiers from Ibakwa Battalion Barracks, Abak, whom they accused of aiding heavily armed youths from Ika Annang to invade their community and wreak havoc and stop ongoing road constructions in their community.

According to them, the soldiers from Ibawa Battalion know that Akirika-Obu is under FOB of 144 Battalion, ASA under the 14 Brigade, Ohafia, yet they boldly came with armed civilians to cause mayhem in the community, thereby helping in fuelling crisis instead of maintaining peace.

Historical antecedent

The community leaders said that for the purpose of clarity, Akirika-Obu, Ndoki, and Ukwa East Local Government Area of Abia State have been part of Ndoki now in Ukwa East LGA of Abia State after their forefathers migrated from Akirika-Uku to their present-day location.

They explained that from history, the community has so many names, which include Umunneada Ndoki Ukwa, Ikot Udo Ndoki Ukwa or Akirika-Obu Ndoki Ukwa. However, in 1954, they resolved to retain only one of the names, which is Akirika-Obu Ndoki.

According to their petition, “our community has never been any part of the present Akwa-Ibom State in the history of mankind. Our community is located on a piece of land apportioned to our forefathers by our maternal relations, the Abiaka village in Oberete, Isiala Ibeme Autonomous Community in Obingwa LGA of Abia State.

“Our community in Abia State is located close to the boundary between Abia State and Akwa-Ibom State but, as we said, has never been part of Akwa-Ibom State under any name. We have no land boundary dispute or any other type of dispute with any of the neighbouring villages in Akwa-Ibom State.”

Explaining further, the community leaders said that administratively, they, along with their kith and kin in Akirika-Uku and AkirikaNta, Ndoki, have all been part and parcel of Ndoki County Council in Aba Division under Owerri Province and later Umuahia Province

Moves to annex Akirika-Obu

The Akirika-Obu people recalled the failed moves, dating to the postcivil war era, by the Ika Annang people to annex. Stating, “They did everything possible to annex the community, enticing our people with employment and provision of social amenities, including building a ramshackle primary school in our community. Our forefathers and fathers, however, resisted their overtures and enticements and insisted on continuing to stay with our kith and kin in Ndoki, Ukwa.

“They trickily divided our people into two camps in the community, enticing one camp by giving them employment in their civil and teaching services, empowering them to agitate that our community should be excised out of Ndoki and Aba Division of the East Central State and be made part of Ika Annang area of Abak Division of the South Eastern State. Our people made it clear to them that we were alright and comfortable remaining with our kith and kin in Ndoki, Ukwa.

“It was later discovered by our people that their persistence in attempting to annex our community by all means was because of the availability of a large harvestable quantity of crude oil deposits, especially petroleum and gas products located on lands in our community and preliminarily explored and sealed up by the then Shell BP in the early 1960s.

“When the Ika Annang people and their various governments from that period of the South Eastern State found out that enticements and various overtures to our people failed to convince and sway the majority of our community, they resorted to violence against our people and community.”

Checkmating the situation

The leaders pointed out that right from the period they resorted to violence, their various governments from the era of the East Central State reacted by drawing the attention of the of the federal government to the festering issue. “The federal government in turn set up various panels and commissions of inquiry to investigate the problem.

At all times, the federal government has accepted and adopted the decisions of such various panels and commissions that our community, Akirika-Obu, Ndoki or by whatever other names, was part of the East Central State, Imo State and now Abia State,” stated the community.

The community leaders further pointed out that one of such panels or commissions was the Alhaji Kaloma Ali Boundary Ascertainment Commission, which is today in the official gazette of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

According to the community, “It sat for two days in 1982 in our community to take evidence from all parties and was reduced into a law, which is the ‘Adjustment of Boundaries (Cross River and Imo States) Decree No 23 of 1985 by the federal government of Nigeria.”

According to what is contained in the official gazette of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Adjustment of Boundaries (Cross River and Imo State), Decree No. 23 of 1985, Akirika-Obu is in the then-Imo State, which was among the parts that were brought together to form the present-day Abia State. “With the promulgation of the decree, everyone believed that the matter had been laid to rest.

This was because out of a total of ten communities originally in Imo State visited and enquired into by the commission, only three were retained in the then Old Imo State, while seven were ceded to the then Cross River State. The Akirika-Obu community was one of the three communities retained back then in Imo State.”

Akirika-Obu leaders, however, said that the Ika Annang people rejected the decree, kept attacking and invading Akirika-Obu, killing its people, and even went ahead to take over their primary school facilities and erected an illegal signpost, indicating that the school compound is in AkwaIbom State.

“They have used violence to keep the illegal signpost and illegal occupation of the school compound in place to date, and the Abia State government done nothing about it till now,” lamented the community.

They also said that in February 2017, Akwa-Ibom State government began road construction in Akirika-Obu, against a clear traditional boundary. They saw the danger and complained to the Abia State government, which sent the then Deputy Governor, Sir Ude Oko Chukwu, to visit the community and ascertain what was happening.

This is as the petition disclosed, “The then Deputy Governor received security briefings, confirmed our fears that the road construction was a ploy by the Akwa-Ibom State government to annex our community and resolved to visit the community with the Deputy Governor of Akwa-Ibom State so as to show him where their contractors had deliberately been misled to construct their road across state boundary point.

“The two deputy governors visited the Akirika-Obu community, where the deputy governor of Abia State showed his counterpart the case.

“Both deputy governors directed the Akwa-Ibom contractors to stop work. They initially complied and stopped the work, but after some weeks, they fiercely and trenchantly recommenced the construction and tarring of the road into our community up to the point where the tar road is today.

“In June 2017, Sir Ude Oko Chukwu had to write a petition to the then Vice President and Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo. “After a preliminary finding, the security agencies ordered that the Akwa-Ibom State government stop the unlawful and unauthorised road construction into Abia state territory immediately.

“The Acting President followed up and wrote a letter to the AkwaIbom State government directing them to restrict their activities to their own state. A copy of the letter was sent to the Government of Abia State and was kept by the former Special Adviser to the Governor on Boundary Matters.”

Akirika-Obu to safeguard their lands

The community leaders disclosed that several attempts were made by them to safeguard the land from the intruders. One of such was to institute court action against the Akwa Ibom State government, Ika Local Government Area and the leaders of the agitation in their community.

The leaders said that while in the court, the Ika Annang people adopted various delay tactics and refused to defend the tort action against, claiming on their application for preliminary objection that it was a boundary matter. This did not stop the court from taking action on the matter.

As claimed by the petitioners; “The court overruled them and held that the matter was a tort trespass to the land of our community. “The matter in court had nothing to do with boundaries or where our community belongs because Decree 23 of 1985 had firmly settled that.”

SOS to Otti

The community alleged that some officials of the Abia State government are working to unmind their interest. They called on the Attorney General of the State to advise Otti on the matter, stressing that it is not a boundary matter/dispute because the community has no land boundary dispute with any community or communities in Akwa-Ibom State. According to them, “Such attitude raises serious suspicion about their motive.

The problem in our community is the problem of agitation by a section of the people being sponsored by the Akwa-Ibom State government that they agitate for the community to be made part of the Ika Annang area of Akwa-Ibom State. “Abia State government officials cannot amend Abia State’s boundary with Akwa-Ibom State, deliberately or inadvertently, ceding part of its territory to Akwa-Ibom State.

“We request that our governor close down the illegal primary school opened by the Akwa-Ibom State government inside our community primary school compound. “We equally request that the governor help in getting the Abia State Police Commissioner and the Army Commander in Ohafia to help protect our people because, as we write, our people have evacuated their homes and are now living in bushes as a result of attacks by Ika Annang people.”

Abia govt’s response

When contacted about the situation and the petition from AkirikaObu community to his office, Abia State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Ikechukwu Uwanna said that the Ministry have been receiving petitions from different communities.

However, he disclosed that it is the office of the Deputy Governor that handles such issue, adding that as a responsive and responsible government, they will not sit down and watch the people suffer.

Attempts to get response from the office of the Deputy Governor through his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Cyril Chukwudi, proved abortive. When first contacted, he said he was on transit, thereafter, no response came from him again despite all the attempts made to reach him.

All efforts to also get the Commissioner of Land and Housing, Mr Chaka Chukwumerije, failed as he didn’t respond to all the calls made. When contacted, the Public Relations Officer of the Ministry, one Mrs Josephine, said that it is the Commissioner that is in a better position to respond to the matter.