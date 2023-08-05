Abia Community Applauds Senator Kalu’s Education Support Initiative

The Umuerem community in Isuikwuato Local Government Area of Abia State has commanded the Senator representing Abia North, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, for supporting education and attracting development to the community.

The community, in a letter of commendation to the former Abia State Governor, signed by the President General of Umuerem Development Union, UDU, and Secretary General, Donking Eloagu and B C Elekwachi, expressed appreciation to Senator Orji Kalu for constructing a block of classrooms at Umuerem Primary School.

The letter reads: “Distinguished Senator, you have by this feat given the Community a sense of belonging. We are grateful, and would ever be for you and our son Prof. Charles Ukeje through whom this project was a success.”

Education in Abia North Senatorial District has received massive attention following the construction and furnishing of additional blocks of classrooms by Senator Orji Uzor Kalu.

The former Chief Whip of the 9th Senate in continuation of his efforts in revamping the basic educational institutions in Abia North facilitated the construction of more primary school structures as passed in the 2023 appropriation bill.

Sequel to the execution of the new infrastructure projects, the former two- time Abia Governor had during the 9th Senate (2019-2022), built and renovated over thirty schools including the distribution of high-quality leading materials such as school bags, commercial and science textbooks of various subjects, exercise books and writing materials to pupils across the entire five local government areas.