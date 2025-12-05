Abia Community Appeals To Otti, Kalu To Intervene In Crisis To Avoid Escalation

The people of Idima Abam in Arochukwu LGA of Abia State have sent a save our souls appeal to Governor Alex Otti and the Abia North Senator, Orji Uzor Kalu, to intervene in the crisis that has resulted in the loss of lives and property and the detention of their traditional ruler, Ezeogo Chukwu Jonah.

The people who gathered at the village square made the call during a peaceful protest, pointing an accusing finger at a prominent son of the community, Dr Sampson Orji, as the mastermind of the crisis.

Clad in black attire, the protesters, the majority of whom were women, carried placards with inscriptions, “Ezeogo Chukwu Jonah is our liberator, leave him alone;” “Sampson Orji, leave Idima people alone;” “Sampson Orji, your strength shouldn’t be practised in our darling community,” among others.

Speaking to journalists, the president of Idima Abam Development Union, IADU, Mr Patrick Kalu, traced the origi