Abia Commences Health Insurance Scheme With N1bn

Abia State government has approved the sum of N1billion for the take off of its health insurance scheme.

The scheme, according to the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Enoch Ogbonnaya Uche, is a noble project and a bold move to improve healthcare delivery for those in formal employment in Abia state together with their dependents.

Uche explained that of the N1billion approved by governor Alex Otti for the scheme, the sum of N500 million would be paid in the first instance and the balance after six months.

“The Abia State Health Insurance Scheme is meant to address the healthcare needs of workers in Abia state.

“Now, to move it further, and ensure that workers in the formal employment of Abia State government enjoy affordable access to quality healthcare, the health loving governor of Abia state has directed that there shall be a sensitization programme for about three months round all the ministries to ensure that civil servants get to understand how beneficial this project will be.

“As you all know, the basic healthcare provider fund, which provides for the vulnerable groups is already on. As we speak, over 54,000 enrollees in that basic health insurance fund are already benefiting from the scheme,” Prof. Uche declared.

Uche also announced that to qualify as beneficiary, every civil servant is supposed to contribute five percent of their basic salary to the scheme, as provided in the law, while the government would contribute 10 percent, but that the governor has approved that government would pay 12.5 percent to start with for the first 6 months whereas the civil servant will contribute only 2.5 percent.

Speaking further on the scheme and ‘Project Ekwueme’ of the primary health centers, His counterpart in Information, Prince Okey Kanu, explained that both projects were progressing as planned.

“This (insurance) is one of the health schemes that underscores the high premium the administration places on the health sector. A scheme that will grant Abia workers and indeed Abia citizenry access to affordable healthcare services upon roll-out

“The project Ekwueme, a project that involves the construction of 200 primary health centers across the 184 wards of the state, is ongoing and progressing very well. Overall, the project has achieved a completion rate of about 60 percent. What that means is that, very soon, the project will be completed and ready for commissioning, Prince Kanu stated.”

Kanu also disclosed that the Ministry of Power and Public Utilities was making progress as regards water projects across the State, some of which, he said, were at various stages of completion including, Aro Ajatakiri, 100 percent completed, while the others at Aro Achara in Isiala Ngwa North LGA and Umuetigha Nvosi in Isiala Ngwa South LGA have reached advanced stages of completion.

He added that the Ministry has made progress with the Water Supply and Sanitation Hygiene (WASH) Programme that required the construction of modern toilet facilities in public places like Okigwe Park and Umuwaya both in Umuahia, the State capital and Umuoba road by Total filling station in Aba, amongst other places, in order to discourage open defecation.

