Abia: Celebration As Renewed Hope Agenda Empowers People With Cash, Others

Umuahia, the Abia State capital, came alive recently as it hosted the South East Renewed Hope Agenda (SERHA) inauguration of the State chapter, with grassroots empowerment, even as the National Coordinator of SERHA, Ambassador Belusochukwu Enwere, called for national unity, and continued support for the administration of President Bola Tinubu. Enwere’s remarks at the colourful event re-echoed the broader goals of the RHA, which is, bridging the economic gap, strengthening local enterprise, and galvanising support ahead of the 2027 Presidential Election.

He reaffirmed that the event was both an inauguration and an economic empowerment initiative, with the aim of galvanising support for President Tinubu. “We are not just inaugurating a state chapter today,” Enwere declared, “We are empowering our people with tools and resources to uplift their lives; this is about real impact,” he added.

Succour

During the event over 1,000 beneficiaries across Abia State received essential business tools and financial grants. Items distributed included sewing machines, hairdressing dryers, grinding machines, and motorcycles. Also, financial support, ranging from N20, 000 to N200, 000 was allocated to hundreds of small business owners and indigent families, aimed at boosting micro enterprises development.

Speaking on bringing development to the South East, Enwere noted that the South East Development Commission (SEDC), recently created by President Tinubu, is a strategic intervention for inclusive growth in the region.

“President Tinubu has proven his commitment to national progress through economic reforms, infrastructure development, and investments in education and healthcare,” he said, adding: “This agenda is a continuation of that vision, and we in the South East are fully on board.”

He further cited other achievements of the administration, which had also impacted the South East to include the Nigeria Education Loan Fund (NELFund), improved ease of doing business, and an inclusive governance model that aims to give every region a voice.

Igniting unity

Uche Hillary-Adibe, the Abia State SERHA Coordinator disclosed that the movement symbolised a new chapter in the pursuit of unity and economic progress. “This is not just a political event, it is a declaration of hope and a rallying point for collaboration. We believe in empowering women and youth, investing in infrastructure, and promoting transparency and accountability across board,” he said.

He also laid out proposed grassroots activities, ranging from town hall meetings, policy dialogues, capacity-building workshops, to partnerships with local NGOs, all tailored to sustain the Renewed Hope movement and ensure citizen participation in democratic processes.

“This event,” according to HilaryAdibe, “underscores the strategic importance of grassroots mobilisation in Nigeria’s evolving political landscape. Beyond partisan alignment, the Renewed Hope Agenda’s blend of economic empowerment and policy outreach presents a case study in how leadership can bridge national aspirations with local realities. For many in Abia, hope is no longer abstract, it is something they can touch, use, and build with.”

Beneficiaries commend gesture

Some of the beneficiaries, who spoke, expressed gratitude and pledged their full support for President Tinubu’s re-election. They admitted that the current administration has made access to capital easier, as well as providing vocational tools, and creating national policies that prioritise ordinary Nigerians. “We have never received anything like this before,” one beneficiary said while receiving a hair dryer and N100, 000 to scale up her business.

“This is not just support, it is a lifeline. We will take this message to every unit, ward, and community.” Another recipient, a tailor, who received a sewing machine and N50, 000, commended the focus on grassroots development: “With this support, I can expand my workshop and train more apprentices. President Tinubu deserves another term.”

Demands

The Abia chapter also submitted a development request to the national SERHA leadership, seeking minibuses for rural outreach, funding for local programmes, and office infrastructure to support its coordinators across LGAs and wards. “We are ready to take this message to the grassroots. With the right tools, we can become a powerhouse of transformation in the South East,” noted Hillary-Adibe.