Abia Blames Labour Party Crisis For Loss Of LG Elections

Abia State Government has blamed the loss of the recent Local Government elections to the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) to the crisis rocking the Labour Party (LP).

Speaking on the elections outcome, which saw the ZLP sweep the polls with 15 chairmanship seats leaving two for the YPP, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Prince Uzor Nwachukwu, said it was the crisis that forced Labour Party best hands and Governor Otti’s followers to join other parties.

Nwachukwu said: “You are all aware of the crisis in the Labour Party. We know the challenges the Labour Party is going through. Before the election was declared several of our supporters had joined other parties.

“As regards the LP in Abia State, the Abure camp had to go to court to get injunction to continue as LP leaders . We don’t want to go into details, but it caused disaffection among our followers who are some of our best.

“For us, whatever gives Abia State the leap forward we support them. This is a Labour Party government but everything about politics is about governance.

“By the time we came to Labour Party, the party had not even a councilor as candidate, so it’s all about the person . In 2015 APGA won more than half of the House of Assembly seats because of the personality of the governor.”

On whether the governor was happy with the outcome, the Commissioner said, “For the governor, it’s unfortunate that LP did not win; that the party had found itself in the crisis that led to the loss.”

