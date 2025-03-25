Abia Begins Transformation Of Tertiary Education Institutions

Share

The Abia State Government has commenced a comprehensive transformation of its tertiary education Institutions to end years of neglect and reposition them to meet the demands of modern teaching and learning.

The State Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Uche Emeh Uche, explained that Governor Alex Otti is strategic in his education sector reforms.

She explained that, beyond interventions in Abia State University (ABSU) and Ogbonnaya Onu Polytechnic, the Governor is also transforming the Abia State College of Education (Technical), Arochukwu (ASCETA).

According to her, “ASCETA was completely neglected, and despite all the federal government’s investments through TETFund, the institution was in ruins.

“The state government now wants to upgrade it and make it a world-class institution. We are preparing for accreditation because all the institution’s programs lost accreditation.

“By October, ASCETA will be fully prepared for the accreditation process. The state government is working to upgrade both infrastructure and manpower.”

She further noted that the government has already: installed a 500KVA transformer, initiated a water project, and started fencing the institution, which previously lacked proper security structures.

During an unscheduled visit to Abia State University (ABSU), Governor Otti expressed shock at the dilapidated state of infrastructure in the institution.

While apologizing to the Students for the embarrassing state of affairs, the Governor promised to construct a 5,000-capacity Hostel alongside the new faculties of Law and Agriculture, which he pledged to build to facilitate the relocation of the Umuahia campus back to Uturu.

Governor Otti reiterated the urgency of the situation, assuring that immediate action would be taken.

“Thank God I came; I couldn’t have believed it. I came to see things for myself and decided to take you and the university management by surprise. I am happy to see you, but I am very unhappy with the state of the facilities.

“The conditions under which you live are unsuitable for academic work. For those of you excelling despite these challenges, I must congratulate you.”

The Governor directed the university management to: begin renovations on existing hostels while awaiting the completion of the new hostel and construct a functional cafeteria for students, noting that it is unhygienic and risky for them to cook inside their hostels using kerosene stoves and open flames.

Governor Otti further assured that designs for the faculties and the Students’ hostel have been completed and that construction would begin within a week, with a delivery timeline of four months.

Additionally, he emphasized that basic amenities such as electricity and potable water should be taken for granted in an academic environment.

He also ordered the immediate demolition of the University Staff Primary School to pave the way for the construction of a new, modern facility.

