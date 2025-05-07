Share

The Abia State Government has announced the commencement of a comprehensive statewide tax/data enumeration and automation exercise targeted at realizing N120 billion Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) target for 2025.

The initiative, the Commissioner for Information, Okey Kanu, explained, aims at capturing detailed data on houses, businesses, and citizens to boost revenue generation, ensure fairness in taxation, and improve access to social services across the State.

The Commissioner while explaining the modus operandi in Umuahia, highlighted the achievements of Governor Alex Otti’s administration over the past 23 months, noting significant progress in infrastructure, urban renewal, education, healthcare, and economic empowerment, which he said required more revenue to execute.

“Our ambition for 2025 is even greater than what we have achieved so far. To meet the rising needs of Ndi Abia and deliver fully on the promises of this new era.

“The government is unlocking every viable avenue of Internally Generated Revenue. We are confident that with the support of our people, we will meet and even surpass our N120 billion target by year-end,” Prince Kanu stated.

He emphasized that the enumeration and automation exercise, being undertaken in partnership with Access Bank, will be integrated with the Abia State Social Identification Number (ABSSIN) and in line with a data driven administration envisioned by Governor Otti.

He added that the initiative would create a robust database of residents and businesses, enhance revenue forecasting, and strengthen equitable tax administration across the state.

Contributing, the Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Uwaoma Ukandu, appreciated the tremendous support Abians have shown the present administration and reiterated the administration’s commitment to transparency and continued development.

“The visible progress we’ve made requires sustainable funding. With Ndi Abia’s continued cooperation, we are optimistic about achieving our ambitious targets,”

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Abia State Internal Revenue Services, Professor Udochukwu Ogbonna, stressed that the enumeration exercise is crucial not only for boosting revenue but also for enhancing security and data based planning across the state.

“It’s not just about revenue, the government is equally committed to securing the lives and property of our people.

“We’ve seen great progress, but we need everyone to contribute. Like the saying goes, little drops of water make an ocean. We encourage everyone to show good faith by supporting this administration through prompt tax payment.

“Those who have not been paying should understand that it is both a responsibility and a way to strengthen the government’s capacity to deliver,” Ogbonna noted.

