Abia Begins Clamp Down On Fake, Adulterated Goods

Abia State Commissioner for Information, Okey Kanu, has declared government’s readiness to implement the directive of Governor Alex Otti on fake and adulterated products and their producers in the commercial city of Aba.

He therefore warned producers of fake drugs and beverages to desist from such unwholesome act, which not only cast doubt on the integrity of original products but also tarnished the image of the state.

Infuriated by reports of NAFDAC raids at Eziukwu (Cemetery Road) Market in Aba over production of fake products and revalidation of expired ones, Governor Otti had declared that his administration would continue from where the National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) stopped in ridding Aba markets of counterfeit products.

Kanu while condemning the act, advised perpetrators to rather focus on building authentic brands as government would collaborate with security agencies to enforce strict regulations against counterfeit products and ensure that perpetrators face the full wrath of the law.

