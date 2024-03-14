Abia Baby Factories: Reducing Humans to Items of Trade

Evolution

Just as goods are manufactured, packaged and sold to available customers, human beings of both genders are currently being manufactured, packaged and sold to all manner of customers by the many baby factories across Abia State and Nigeria. Over the years, reports of raids in some presumed motherless babies homes, which later turned out to be baby factories have been heard and read, but just like the normal Nigerian society, within a few months, the incidents are forgotten and business resumes as usual. On Thursday, 7th of March 2024, residents of Aba woke up to hear that 16 pregnant women alongside eight children were rescued from a supposed maternity home, which was a disguise for a baby factory during a raid at a location at Ahukanna Street, off Port Harcourt Road Aba. The owners of the factory, Mrs Onyinyechi Okoro (29) from Ihechiowa in Arochukwu Local Government Area of Abia State and Mr Ekene Okezie (32) from Arondizuogu in Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo State were equally arrested and paraded by the police, at the State Command Headquarters in Umuahia. Will the arrest and possible prosecution of Mrs Okoro and Mr Okezie put an end to the men- ace of baby factories in Abia? The answer is no because as gathered from Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), there are many of such similar homes registered by Abia State Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation without proper checks. The Chief Executive of Youth and Students Advocates for Development Initiative (YSAD), Comrade Obinna Nwagbara said that Baby Factories constitute a new trend in child trafficking and it is one of the biggest human rights abuses directed at girls, young women and newborn babies.

Torture

“Victims are subjected to physical, psychological and sexual exploitation thus, making it the epicenter of violence against women and girls. Poor, uneducated, rural girls and young women are the main victims as operators of the baby factories take advantage of their vulnerability to lure them into such “factories”, in some cases, through false promises of jobs, or safe abortions for those who become preg- nant out of wedlock,” he said. The YSAD Executive said that three major factors make the victims the target of the baby factory operators: ignorance resulting from lack of exposure as most of them are teenagers who live in rural communities; widespread unemployment and poverty in the country; and social stigma that goes with pregnancy out of wedlock in Nigeria. He said that addressing this so- cial menace requires raising the consciousness of girls and young women, community leaders, religious leaders, school teachers and other relevant stakeholders, especially in the rural communities on the existence, proliferation and mode of operation of “baby factories” and encourage community members to assist in combating this growing illicit trade by informing law enforcement agents of any suspicious activity in their neighbourhoods. “YSAD is passionate about combating this social ill in our society. We have been raising awareness about its existence. Some time ago, we organized a workshop for sec- ondary school students in Aba to enlighten them about the existence of such menace and encourage them to focus on their education. “Also important is the need to equip young people with livelihood and entrepreneurial skills; and assist them to start new businesses or expand existing ones, especially the helpless girls and young women who are easily lured into the nefarious activities of “baby factory” operators.

Enforcement order

“Law enforcement agencies have been doing their best to raid these baby factories and of course, they need the support of the people to work as they can only work when they are given information about such facilities where they exist. “There is also the need to look at adoption law and review it where necessary and educate citizens on the provisions of such law. It is important also for states to have baby protection laws. Imo State has such a law although it needs to be reviewed. Even in Imo State, most people do not know about the existence of such a law. “Also important is the need for the society to stop stigmatization of girls and young women who get pregnant out of wedlock. I am not encouraging girls and young women to get pregnant out of wedlock but then, where it happens, they should not be treated as outcasts but should be assisted to continue with their education or provided with skills for livelihood. Getting pregnant out of wedlock should not deprive one of her future. “Also, women who have the challenge of not having their own babies should not be stigmatized too. Society should begin to have a rethink about adoption as an option. One other reason baby factories are thriving is because there’s a huge demand for babies in the illegal adoption market. Couples who have difficulty conceiving prefer to adopt babies secretly to shy away from the stigmatization of not being able to make their own babies. Such should be discouraged.” Onyinyechi Nwosu, the Executive Director of Vivacious Development Initiative (VIDI) an Abiabased nonprofit organization that focuses on safeguarding the rights of women, girls and children and equally Coordinator of the Child Protection Network (CPN), Abia State Chapter said that the major challenge in tackling child trafficking and other Gender Based Violence (GBV) in Abia State is lack of commitment by relevant authorities. She said commitment by relevant authorities and their unwillingness to collaborate with civil society actors is a huge problem as many of them are not willing to carry out the task for which they were employed, adding that the issue of baby factories has become very rampant. “Some parents have also contributed to the spread of baby factories. When a pregnant teenager is chased out of the home by her parents, a baby factory becomes a solution to her need for shelter. “Some operators of the baby factories go as far as abducting young girls and then hiring men to get them pregnant against their wishes. The girls are hidden in such homes until after delivery, then the baby will be sold, many a time, to an already waiting buyer.”

Probe

“We have also gotten to a point where some indigent girls now regard selling babies as a means of livelihood. They get pregnant, give birth, sell their newborn to a baby factory operator of their choice, and then move on in readiness for another.” Nwosu decried what sometimes seemed like some security agents and staff of government agencies were working in favour of the traffickers, frustrating the efforts of the CSOs thereby. She gave an example of a case that the CPN was involved in. “The Olokoro vigilante got hold of three suspected traffickers. They called and reported the case to CPN. On arrival, she met a police officer. “It’s good that a law enforcement officer is here already” she said to herself and joined the officer as he took the ladies to the station. She had assumed that it was the community that invited the police, while the community also assumed that she was the one who did. “It was as the case progressed, and a few things happened which shouldn’t have happened that it dawned on everyone that probably, it was one of the suspects who had called the police. “As I speak with you, the women are walking the streets of Abia freely. These are women who were caught with four children, all trafficked from Benue state. Two of the children have had their names changed to that of their buyers. “Attitudes like this not only demoralize those of us who respond to these cases, but they equally put our lives at risk, because the offenders end up seeing us as the wicked persons who want them to be sentenced.” Nwosu said that the sad reality is that a whole lot of people are benefiting from child trafficking in the state. “For those of us in the field, we suffer the consequences of lack of support. Not necessarily monetary support, but taking up cases and attending to them when they get to their tables. Ours is to identify issues, report them to relevant government agencies, and then monitor them. We are meant to work as partners, not competitors,” she said.

Proffering solution

To find lasting solutions, she advised the government to partner with CSOs, adding, “For things to work, the state government needs to identify individuals and organizations to work with to bring an end to the crime. The government also needs to ensure that offenders get punished according to the law.” Pastor Innocent Anozie, Executive Director, Initiative For Ideal Development And Emancipatory Leadership In Nigeria (IDEAL NIGERIA), a Civil Rights Organization based in Aba said that the issues surrounding baby factories have assumed an alarming rate in recent times. Anozie said that there are myri- ads of circumstances supporting the spiraling effect of baby factories which he described as a hydra headed evil. According to him, gaps in parental discipline, ethical standards are a factor. He said that the level of moral decadence on the part of some parents has assumed an alarming dimension in recent times, stressing that some of these parents do not have any place for strong standard setting in the lives of their children. “So many young girls tend to copy the wrong examples of their parents which incidentally has heightened this ugly development,” he said. He added that poor knowledge of social reproductive health rights among some parents and their adolescent girl children is equally a huge problem which according to him is a very critical concern which has expanded the horizon of the ugly development on a much larger dimension. Mrs Priscilla Otti, the wife of Abia State Governor said that the state is determined to protect every girl-child against violence and sexual abuse. The Abia First Lady expressed the determination of the present Abia state government to protect every Abia girl-child against all forms of violence and sexual exploitation.

Sad devt

She expressed sadness that while the world was celebrating the 2024 edition of the International Women’s Day, some nefarious persons were busy exploiting innocent girls for their selfish reasons. “I am deeply saddened by the discovery of a baby factory in Abia State. On a day when the world celebrates the remarkable achievements of women, it is disheartening to know that a few individuals are working to undermine our efforts to showcase the positive contributions of Abia women. “We vehemently condemn the existence of baby factories in Abia State, where young girls are exploited, forced into pregnancy, and have their babies forcefully taken from them for profit. This barbaric practice endangers the lives and well-being of these girls, exposing them to serious health hazards including HIV and other STDs. “It’s evident that these nefarious individuals exploit the poor economic challenges of this vulnerable group and their lack of adequate education which exacerbates their susceptibility to manipulation” Mrs Otti said she recognised the challenges confronting such vulner- able girls and young women hence her commitment to training them in skills since the inception of the pres- ent administration, assuring that her office would consistently provide training opportunities for girls until they are gainfully employed and empowered to resist such temptations.

Hope restored

She further assured of her commitment to collaborating with relevant government agencies in ensur- ing that those fueling abuse of Abia girls are held accountable, reminding the perpetrators and their sponsors that what they are doing is not an investment in women; but rather a desecration of womanhood, culture, and our generation. She added that the government will not allow criminals to undermine the collective efforts of the government to build a decent state that would explore the talents of Abia women positively. She called on Abia citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the police or the Gender Based Violence office at the Office of the First Lady or the state Ministry of Women Affairs. Mrs Otti commended the Abia State Police Command led by the commissioner of Police, Mr Kenechukwu Onwuemelie for their swift response and professionalism which led to the rescue of the girls and arrest of some suspects.