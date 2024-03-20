Abia Assembly Scraps Pension For Ex-Govs, Deputies

The Abia State House of Assembly has repealed the Pension law (Law no 4 of 2021) for former Governors and Deputies.

The Bill, cited as HAB 11, if signed into law, would end pension payments to former Governors and their Deputies.

Known as ‘The Abia State Governors and Deputy Governors Pensions Law Repeal Bill 2024’, it was sponsored by the Majority Leader and member representing Arochukwu State Constituency, Hon Uchenna Okoro Kalu.

Though details of funds involved in the repealed pension Laws were not disclosed by the House, the Speaker, Rt Hon Emmanuel Emeruwa, while announcing the passage of the Bill on the floor of the House applauded his colleagues for their understanding and cooperation in repealing the Law.

He explained that the action of the lawmakers was in line with the yearnings of the people.

The sponsor of the Bill, Hon Uchenna Okoro Kalu while moving the motion, said the Bill was timely as according to him, “it will help reduce the cost of governance in the State, release funds that would be used in the development of the State for the welfare of the greater majority of Abia people.”