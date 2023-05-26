Abia Assembly Recalls Suspended Members, Upholds Deputy Speaker’s Impeachment

After the crisis that rocked the Abia State House of Assembly leading to the suspension of some members, the state legislature yesterday recalled the suspended members in the spirit of reconciliation as they held a plenary. The House however upheld the impeachment of the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Uchendu and his replacement with Rt. Hon. Egwuronu Obasi.

The resolution was contained in a release signed by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Chinedum Orji and 15 other members of the Assembly. In the release, the Assembly said: “Whereas on the 2nd Day of May, 2023, some members of Abia State House of Assembly purportedly gathered at a government facility namely Emeka Omeruah Guest House, Umuahia, and claimed to have impeached the Speaker of the 7th Abia State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Chinedum Enyinnaya Orji.

“And whereas, the House of Assembly in its duly convened plenary session on the same 2nd May, 2023, impeached the deputy speaker, who presided over the said illegal session outside the legislative chambers and also suspended some members of the House whose pictures appeared in that illegal sitting.”