Abia Assembly Declares Ebem, Amaekpu Erosion Sites Death Traps

The Abia State House of Assembly Committee on Environment, Urban Renewal, and NEWMAP has declared the erosion sites in Ebem and Amaekpu Ohafia communities as death traps, following an oversight visit on Friday, July 11, 2025.

According to a statement by Mr. Adiele Loveday Azubuike, Information Officer of the Abia State House of Assembly (ABHA), the visit was part of the committee’s efforts to tackle the recurring erosion menace threatening lives and properties in the affected communities within Ohafia Local Government Area.

New Telegraph reports that the committee, led by its chairman, Hon. Nwoke Kalu Mba, toured seven major erosion sites and several others. The committee assured residents that it would make appropriate recommendations to draw the attention of both the state and federal governments to the environmental crisis.

The sites visited include the Ekeluogo, Ndi Ukpolo, and Ndi Inyima compound erosion sites in Ebem; the Ndi Nsi Eziukwu/Ndi Idika Awa site in Ebem; the Uzo Nkpogolo site along the Ohafia road leading to the Federal Government College, Ohafia; as well as the Onyirimba Road and Bakassi Avenue erosion sites in Amaekpu Ohafia.

Committee members unanimously expressed shock at the level of devastation caused by the erosion, describing the situation as dire and in urgent need of intervention.

The Mayor of Ohafia Local Government Area, Chief Eleanya Ojuu Kalu, welcomed the lawmakers and expressed appreciation for their visit, describing their oversight function as timely and commendable.

Also speaking during the visit, His Royal Highness Eze Ukoha Kalu Ukoha, the traditional ruler of Ebem Ohafia, who was represented by his Traditional Prime Minister, Chief Kalu Okorie, lauded Hon. Nwoke Kalu Mba for his leadership and responsiveness. The royal father called on the committee to remain steadfast in advocating for the people, noting that erosion had already destroyed several buildings in the community.

The Second Assistant Secretary-General of the Ebem Ohafia Development Union (EODU), Mr. Kalu Ogboso Nnoke, disclosed that various age-grade groups in the community had spent over N400 million on erosion control measures over the years. He appealed to Governor Alex Otti and the Federal Government to come to their aid and commended Hon. Nwoke Kalu Mba for raising the issue recently on the floor of the Abia State House of Assembly.

The visiting delegation included Hon. Nnamdi Chimdi Ibekwe (Bende North), Hon. Lucky Nweke Johnson (Isuikwuato), Hon. Ume Matthias (Umunneochi), and the committee secretary, Mrs. Ukwu Amaka. Also present were Jennifer Chukwudi (Assistant Secretary), Ohafia Deputy Mayor Eme Iro Eme, elected councillors, community stakeholders, youth representatives, and members of the Ebem Ohafia Eze-in-Council.

The committee assured residents that urgent steps would be taken to push for immediate interventions and long-term solutions to avert further environmental degradation in the area.